Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette's goal was his first in the Premier League this season

Patrick Vieira said Arsenal's late equaliser was "really tough" to take as his Crystal Palace side were held to a draw in a thriller at Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette scored deep into injury time to deny club legend Vieira a winning return, pouncing after Palace failed to clear a corner and Gabriel Martinelli's effort was saved.

The Gunners started brightly and led deservedly through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Vicente Guaita's diving save to deny Nicolas Pepe.

But Palace improved - as the Gunners faded - and Christian Benteke continued his good record in games against the Gunners with the equaliser.

Thomas Partey was caught in possession by Jordan Ayew and Benteke drilled a shot into the bottom corner.

Palace again stole the ball off Arsenal to go ahead, as this time Conor Gallagher dispossessed Albert Sambi Lokonga in his own half, and the visitors broke quickly, with Odsonne Edouard hammering in a shot via the underside of the bar.

Kieran Tierney almost equalised for Arsenal late on but blasted against the bar with his shot.

And it looked as if they were going to fall short before substitute Lacazette steered home a loose ball from close range.

"It was really tough," Vieira told BBC Sport. "I was really disappointed to concede at the end because the players worked really hard and they deserved those three points. I feel sorry for them today.

"I liked the personality and character we showed. In the second half, we had desire to compete and won the ball quite high.

"This is the part of the game we wanted to improve, being aggressive. lt's part of the DNA of Crystal Palace."

Arsenal were understandably aggrieved when James McArthur was only booked late in the first half for a wild kick at Bukayo Saka, who went off injured at half-time.

"It's a clear red card," said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. "He had no intention of playing the ball. I don't know how, with VAR, he hasn't been sent off."

Arsenal move up to 12th with a sixth game unbeaten, while Palace remain 14th after a third draw in a row.

Vieira so close to famous return

Patrick Vieira faced Arsenal as a player with Juventus and Manchester City - but this was his first game against the Gunners as a manager

Vieira - a three-time Premier League title winner with Arsenal, and part of the 'Invincibles' who went through the 2003-04 top-flight campaign unbeaten - returned to face his old team for the first time as a manager.

He received a great reception from the Gunners faithful before kick-off.

"I don't want to say I expected it but when you spend nine years at a club like that and I was part of a generation who did well for the club, it meant a lot to me," said the Frenchman.

For long periods, home fans may have been wondering if they have the right former Gunners captain in charge in Arteta. They might still wonder.

Palace have only lost once in six games now and even though they lost two points late on, they impressed and did not miss Wilfried Zaha, who was out through illness.

Lacazette's late equaliser could be a huge boost for Arsenal's confidence, though, as it stretched their unbeaten run to six games in a match they started so well.

Aubameyang volleyed in a lovely opener from a tight angle but they were then architects of their own downfall.

Both Palace goals came from Arsenal midfielders losing the ball, first Partey and then Sambi Lokonga - the half-time replacement for the injured Saka.

But that is to take nothing away from Palace, who forced those errors and deserved their lead.

Vieira may rue his decision to replace goalscorer Edouard with defender James Tomkins - who had not played a league game this season - eight minutes from time.

They were holding on at the end and the hosts showed good character to find a way through. They may have thought Tierney's shot off the bar was their last chance but they kept the pressure on and Lacazette broke Palace hearts.

He did so with his first league goal since 11 April.

"He fights for every ball and he transmitted some belief and energy to the crowd when he came on," said Arteta.

Player of the match Édouard Odsonne Édouard with an average of 7.14 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Arsenal Avg Squad number 9 Player name Lacazette Average rating 6.60 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 6.12 Squad number 14 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 6.02 Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 5.97 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 5.52 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 5.38 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 5.32 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 5.31 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 5.28 Squad number 35 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 5.23 Squad number 19 Player name Pépé Average rating 4.81 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 4.72 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 4.69 Squad number 23 Player name Sambi Lokonga Average rating 4.51 Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 7.14 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 6.98 Squad number 20 Player name Benteke Average rating 6.72 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 6.54 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.42 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.28 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 6.18 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 6.17 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 6.11 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 6.11 Squad number 5 Player name Tomkins Average rating 5.91 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 5.89 Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 5.88 Squad number 18 Player name McArthur Average rating 5.85

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-2-3-1 32 Ramsdale 18 Tomiyasu 4 White 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 5 Partey 8 Ødegaard 19 Pépé 10 Smith Rowe 7 Saka 14 Aubameyang 32 Ramsdale

18 Tomiyasu

4 White

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney

5 Partey Substituted for Martinelli at 81' minutes

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Lacazette at 67' minutes

19 Pépé

10 Smith Rowe

7 Saka Booked at 42mins Substituted for Sambi Lokonga at 45' minutes

14 Aubameyang Substitutes 1 Leno

9 Lacazette

15 Maitland-Niles

16 Holding

17 Cédric Soares

20 Varela Tavares

23 Sambi Lokonga

25 Elneny

35 Martinelli Crystal Palace Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Guaita 2 Ward 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 4 Milivojevic 18 McArthur 9 J Ayew 23 Gallagher 22 Édouard 20 Benteke 13 Guaita

2 Ward

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

4 Milivojevic Substituted for Kouyaté at 67' minutes

18 McArthur Booked at 42mins

9 J Ayew Substituted for Olise at 71' minutes

23 Gallagher

22 Édouard Substituted for Tomkins at 82' minutes

20 Benteke Substitutes 1 Butland

5 Tomkins

7 Olise

8 Kouyaté

12 Hughes

14 Mateta

15 Schlupp

17 Clyne

34 Kelly Referee: Mike Dean Attendance: 59,475 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2. goal Goal! Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner. Post update Attempt saved. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin White. Post update Attempt blocked. Benjamin White (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté. Post update Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Post update Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette with a headed pass. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins replaces Odsonne Édouard. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Thomas Partey. Post update Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace). Post update Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Partey following a set piece situation. Post update Attempt blocked. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace). Post update Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. goal Goal! Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 2. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise following a fast break. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Vicente Guaita. Post update Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a through ball. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward