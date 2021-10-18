Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2.
Patrick Vieira said Arsenal's late equaliser was "really tough" to take as his Crystal Palace side were held to a draw in a thriller at Emirates Stadium.
Alexandre Lacazette scored deep into injury time to deny club legend Vieira a winning return, pouncing after Palace failed to clear a corner and Gabriel Martinelli's effort was saved.
The Gunners started brightly and led deservedly through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Vicente Guaita's diving save to deny Nicolas Pepe.
But Palace improved - as the Gunners faded - and Christian Benteke continued his good record in games against the Gunners with the equaliser.
Thomas Partey was caught in possession by Jordan Ayew and Benteke drilled a shot into the bottom corner.
Palace again stole the ball off Arsenal to go ahead, as this time Conor Gallagher dispossessed Albert Sambi Lokonga in his own half, and the visitors broke quickly, with Odsonne Edouard hammering in a shot via the underside of the bar.
Kieran Tierney almost equalised for Arsenal late on but blasted against the bar with his shot.
And it looked as if they were going to fall short before substitute Lacazette steered home a loose ball from close range.
"It was really tough," Vieira told BBC Sport. "I was really disappointed to concede at the end because the players worked really hard and they deserved those three points. I feel sorry for them today.
"I liked the personality and character we showed. In the second half, we had desire to compete and won the ball quite high.
"This is the part of the game we wanted to improve, being aggressive. lt's part of the DNA of Crystal Palace."
Arsenal were understandably aggrieved when James McArthur was only booked late in the first half for a wild kick at Bukayo Saka, who went off injured at half-time.
"It's a clear red card," said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. "He had no intention of playing the ball. I don't know how, with VAR, he hasn't been sent off."
Arsenal move up to 12th with a sixth game unbeaten, while Palace remain 14th after a third draw in a row.
Vieira so close to famous return
Vieira - a three-time Premier League title winner with Arsenal, and part of the 'Invincibles' who went through the 2003-04 top-flight campaign unbeaten - returned to face his old team for the first time as a manager.
He received a great reception from the Gunners faithful before kick-off.
"I don't want to say I expected it but when you spend nine years at a club like that and I was part of a generation who did well for the club, it meant a lot to me," said the Frenchman.
For long periods, home fans may have been wondering if they have the right former Gunners captain in charge in Arteta. They might still wonder.
Palace have only lost once in six games now and even though they lost two points late on, they impressed and did not miss Wilfried Zaha, who was out through illness.
Lacazette's late equaliser could be a huge boost for Arsenal's confidence, though, as it stretched their unbeaten run to six games in a match they started so well.
Aubameyang volleyed in a lovely opener from a tight angle but they were then architects of their own downfall.
Both Palace goals came from Arsenal midfielders losing the ball, first Partey and then Sambi Lokonga - the half-time replacement for the injured Saka.
But that is to take nothing away from Palace, who forced those errors and deserved their lead.
Vieira may rue his decision to replace goalscorer Edouard with defender James Tomkins - who had not played a league game this season - eight minutes from time.
They were holding on at the end and the hosts showed good character to find a way through. They may have thought Tierney's shot off the bar was their last chance but they kept the pressure on and Lacazette broke Palace hearts.
He did so with his first league goal since 11 April.
"He fights for every ball and he transmitted some belief and energy to the crowd when he came on," said Arteta.
Player of the match
ÉdouardOdsonne Édouard
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number14Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number32Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number35Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number19Player namePépéAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number23Player nameSambi LokongaAverage rating
4.51
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number5Player nameTomkinsAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
5.85
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 18Tomiyasu
- 4White
- 6Gabriel
- 3Tierney
- 5ParteySubstituted forMartinelliat 81'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forLacazetteat 67'minutes
- 19Pépé
- 10Smith Rowe
- 7SakaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 45'minutes
- 14Aubameyang
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 9Lacazette
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 20Varela Tavares
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 25Elneny
- 35Martinelli
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 4MilivojevicSubstituted forKouyatéat 67'minutes
- 18McArthurBooked at 42mins
- 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 71'minutes
- 23Gallagher
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forTomkinsat 82'minutes
- 20Benteke
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 5Tomkins
- 7Olise
- 8Kouyaté
- 12Hughes
- 14Mateta
- 15Schlupp
- 17Clyne
- 34Kelly
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 59,475
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin White.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Benjamin White (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins replaces Odsonne Édouard.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Thomas Partey.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Partey following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 2. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
1. Arteta has created a pretty decent squad but can't get them playing to their potential.
2. How on earth did McArthur only get a yellow for volleying the back of Saka's leg when the ball was about 2m away?
3. Lacazette should be starting for Arsenal.
4. Despite flashes of brilliance, Pepe is not up to it.
5. It was a pleasure to welcome Vieira back to North London.
When a team on the rise plays away at a team in decline this is pretty much what the end result is.
Why sub Edouard for Tomkins ... of all people?!? BIG MISTAKE PV.
But hey-ho, this Palace side is young, still learning their trade and will be easily mid-table come next May. Enjoyed the match.
