Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who scored twice for Ghana during the recent international window, is expected to be fit

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will assess the players who have been on international duty ahead of Monday's game.

Forward Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt with a minor muscle injury, while Granit Xhaka is a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

Crystal Palace have no reported injury problems.

Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson continue to make good progress with their respective recoveries from serious Achilles injuries.

I like the way Crystal Palace have come together under Patrick Vieira, and their pressing playing style is very effective too.

This is a big moment for Vieira, who is taking his new team back to his old club. He will get a great reception but Arsenal are on a roll and I think they will create enough chances to win this one quite comfortably.

Vieira is just the fourth person to have both played for Arsenal in the Premier League and then managed against them, after David O’Leary, Tony Adams and Remi Garde

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost just one of the past eight meetings (W3, D4).

However, they have failed to win on each of the last three occasions they've hosted Palace (D2, L1).

Crystal Palace have won only four of their 42 league fixtures against Arsenal (D13, L25), all of which have come in the top flight.

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten in four league games (W3, D1), keeping a clean sheet in three of them.

The Gunners have scored just five goals in their opening seven league games, their fewest at this stage of a season since 1986-87.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost four of their 14 Premier League home fixtures in 2021 - they haven't fared worse in a calendar year since six defeats in 1997.

Arsenal have won their last seven Premier League home matches played on a Monday, scoring 15 goals and conceding just two.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored seven goals in eight Premier League appearances on a Monday.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their past six games in the Premier League (W1, D4).

Nonetheless, they have won only one of their last nine away league fixtures (D2,L6).

The Eagles have scored one first-half goal in this season's Premier League - no team have scored fewer.

Four of Palace's last five Premier League goals have been scored by substitutes.

