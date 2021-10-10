Genero Adran Premier results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 10 October
Barry Town Utd 0-4 Cardiff Met
Cardiff City 2-1 Pontypridd Town
Port Talbot Town 2-0 The New Saints
Aberystwyth Town P-P Swansea City
