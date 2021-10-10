Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Varane had played the full 90 minutes in his side's Nations League semi-final win over Belgium on Thursday

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane came off injured in France's Nations League final against Spain.

The 28-year-old went down holding his leg and was replaced by Dayot Upamecano in the 43rd minute.

Varane has started six of United's games this season and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already missing defender Harry Maguire with a calf problem.

United are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Leicester City in the Premier League.