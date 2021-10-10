Match ends, Italy 2, Belgium 1.
Italy struck twice in the second half and withstood a late Belgium fightback to claim third place in the Nations League.
Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with a crisp volley a minute after the interval in Turin, before Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot.
Belgium hit the woodwork three times before pulling one back through Charles de Ketelaere late on.
The visitors pressed for an equaliser but Italy held on.
After a dull first half of the bronze-medal match, Barella sparked the game into life with a stunning first-time strike into the bottom corner from a corner.
The European champions doubled their lead from the spot when Thibaut Courtois' glove could only divert Berardi's effort into the top corner.
Belgium continued to dominate possession and Courtois released substitute Kevin de Bruyne to find De Ketelaere, who nutmegged an otherwise inspired Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range.
The Italy goalkeeper had earlier denied former Tottenham defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen with smart saves to keep his side in front.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 2Di LorenzoBooked at 30mins
- 15Acerbi
- 23Bastoni
- 13EmersonBooked at 82mins
- 18BarellaSubstituted forCristanteat 70'minutes
- 5Locatelli
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forJorginhoat 71'minutes
- 11BerardiSubstituted forInsigneat 90+1'minutes
- 9RaspadoriSubstituted forKeanat 65'minutes
- 14ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 3Chiellini
- 6Verratti
- 8Jorginho
- 10Insigne
- 12Dimarco
- 16Cristante
- 17Kean
- 20Bernardeschi
- 22Meret
Belgium
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Courtois
- 2AlderweireldBooked at 63mins
- 3Denayer
- 5VertonghenBooked at 14mins
- 21Castagne
- 6WitselBooked at 56mins
- 8TielemansSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 59'minutes
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forTrossardat 87'minutes
- 22SaelemaekersSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 59'minutes
- 23Batshuayi
- 17Vanaken
Substitutes
- 4Boyata
- 7De Bruyne
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 14Lukebakio
- 16Theate
- 18De Ketelaere
- 19Dendoncker
- 20Trossard
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
- Attendance:
- 16,724
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 2, Belgium 1.
Post update
Jason Denayer (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moise Kean (Italy).
Post update
Foul by Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium).
Post update
Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Federico Chiesa.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Lorenzo Insigne replaces Domenico Berardi because of an injury.
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Leandro Trossard replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 2, Belgium 1. Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Booking
Emerson (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Emerson (Italy).
Post update
Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Foul by Hans Vanaken (Belgium).
