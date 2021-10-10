Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lizzie Arnot was among Rangers' scorers against Aberdeen

Jamaica forward Kayla McCoy marked her first SWPL 1 start with a hat-trick as rampant leaders Rangers maintained their perfect record with an 8-0 hammering of Aberdeen.

Defending champions Glasgow City won 2-0 at Hearts to stay two points behind alongside Celtic, who put six goals past Hamilton Academical without reply.

Hamilton replace Partick Thistle in bottom spot after the Jags secured a superb 3-2 victory over Hibernian, while Spartans and Motherwell fought out a goalless draw.

At Auchenhowie, McCoy got Rangers off the mark in the opening minute then netted either side of half-time to complete her treble.

Lizzie Arnot scored twice and Kirsten Reilly, Chelsea Cornet and Jane Ross were also on target as Rangers made it six wins from six.

Fran Alonso's Celtic consigned hosts Hamilton to the bottom of the table with goals from Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, Kathleen McGovern, Charlie Wellings, Cheyenne Shorts, Caitlin Hayes and Olivia Chance.

Partick Thistle fell behind against Hibs when Siobhan Hunter struck for the visitors. But Amy Bulloch's double, including a penalty, and Rebecca McGowan strike proved enough for Thistle's second win of the season, moving them up to sixth, despite Colette Cavanagh's late counter.