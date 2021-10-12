Daishawn Redan went off injured after Netherlands U21 had used all subs.
Wales suffered a second successive defeat in the Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifiers with a heavy loss against an impressive Netherlands side.
Jurgen Ekkelenkamp put the hosts ahead after seven minutes with captain Sven Botman doubling their lead.
Luke Jephcott was denied by Kjell Scherpen but the Dutch extended their lead early in the second half.
Fin Stevens's own goal, Daishawn Redan and Ekkelenkamp's second sealed the win.
Paul Bodin's side, who had lost 1-0 in Moldova last Friday, remain fifth in Group E with qualification for the finals in Romania and Georgia now looking unlikely.
Wales face Gibraltar away on 11 November before they host group leaders Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade four days later.
Line-ups
Netherlands U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Scherpen
- 2FrimpongSubstituted forHoeverat 74'minutes
- 3RenschSubstituted forGeertruidaat 74'minutes
- 4BotmanSubstituted forvan den Bergat 60'minutes
- 5Bakker
- 10EkkelenkampSubstituted forMusabaat 60'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 7Reis
- 6TimberSubstituted forTaylorat 56'minutes
- 8van Kaam
- 11Zirkzee
- 9Redan
Substitutes
- 12Hoever
- 13Musaba
- 14van den Berg
- 15Maatsen
- 16Gorter
- 17Taylor
- 18Geertruida
- 19Boadu
- 20Bogarde
Wales U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Ratcliffe
- 2Stevens
- 17Sass-Davies
- 4CooperBooked at 82mins
- 19Jones
- 7PearsonSubstituted forBeckat 71'minutes
- 16Taylor
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forHammondat 84'minutes
- 11Adams
- 10HughesSubstituted forSpenceat 59'minutes
- 13JephcottSubstituted forValeat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shepperd
- 3Beck
- 5Boyes
- 9Vale
- 14Davies
- 15Spence
- 20Hammond
- 21Webb
- Referee:
- Philip Farrugia
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Match ends, Netherlands U21 5, Wales U21 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands U21 5, Wales U21 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Vale (Wales U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Zirkzee (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daishawn Redan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Vale (Wales U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Oliver Hammond replaces Daniel Williams.
Booking
Anthony Musaba (Netherlands U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Musaba (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Edward Jones (Wales U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Brandon Cooper (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mitchel Bakker (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Brandon Cooper (Wales U21).
Post update
Foul by Ludovit Reis (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Jack Vale (Wales U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniël van Kaam (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Musaba.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Edward Jones.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Musaba (Netherlands U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniël van Kaam with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Billy Sass-Davies.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kenneth Taylor (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever.