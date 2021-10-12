Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales had not faced the Netherlands at Under-21 level since a 1-0 victory in Breda in 1996

Wales suffered a second successive defeat in the Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifiers with a heavy loss against an impressive Netherlands side.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp put the hosts ahead after seven minutes with captain Sven Botman doubling their lead.

Luke Jephcott was denied by Kjell Scherpen but the Dutch extended their lead early in the second half.

Fin Stevens's own goal, Daishawn Redan and Ekkelenkamp's second sealed the win.

Paul Bodin's side, who had lost 1-0 in Moldova last Friday, remain fifth in Group E with qualification for the finals in Romania and Georgia now looking unlikely.

Wales face Gibraltar away on 11 November before they host group leaders Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade four days later.