Ryan Bowman has scored once in 10 games since his summer arrival from Exeter City

Shrewsbury Town striker Ryan Bowman was kept in hospital overnight after experiencing a heart problem during his side's 2-1 League One loss at Ipswich.

Summer signing Bowman, 29, was taken off 36 minutes into the game owing to heart palpitations.

Bowman tweeted from hospital in Suffolk on Sunday morning to say he was "waiting for further tests".

He also said "thank you for all the messages & support and a special thanks to the medical staff".

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill had yet to receive further reports on Bowman's condition when he spoke to BBC Radio Shropshire after Saturday's game.

"He had huge heart-rate problems. I don't know quite what that's about. He was having palpitations," said Cotterill.

Shrewsbury are second-bottom of League One having won just twice in 12 games this season.