Chris Beech guided Carlisle to the top of League Two midway through last season before falling away

Carlisle United head coach Chris Beech has left the struggling League Two club after a poor run of form.

Beech's departure followed their 3-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers on Saturday which left them third from bottom.

Assistant manager Gavin Skelton and academy coach Eric Kinder have been put in temporary charge.

"The club would like to thank Chris for his efforts over the past two years and will provide further updates in due course," said a club statement.

Beech, 47, arrived at Brunton Park from Rochdale in November 2019, guiding the club to safety and then to a 10th-place finish last season.

Carlisle lie just two points above the relegation places having taken just one point from their past five matches and two wins this season.