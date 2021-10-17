Last updated on .From the section Championship

By Gareth Vincent BBC Sport Wales at the Swansea.com Stadium

Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies cannot prevent Jamie Paterson's fourth goal of the season

Jamie Paterson inspired Swansea City to a thumping victory in the south Wales derby to pile the pressure on Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy.

Paterson put Swansea ahead with one of the most memorable goals in the recent history of this fixture, flashing home a shot from 25 yards.

He then laid on goals for Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell to secure Russell Martin's biggest result as Swans boss.

But it is now six straight defeats for the ailing Bluebirds.

The latest reverse - and the nature of it - is only like to add to speculation about McCarthy's future at Cardiff, who are just three points clear of the Championship relegation zone in 20th.

Swansea climb to 17th courtesy of only a third league win since Martin took charge in early August.

His side remain a work in progress, but this was the strongest indication yet that they are improving after a difficult start to the season.

Cardiff did not start the game like a team in such miserable form, although they were fortunate not to concede a third-minute penalty after Curtis Nelson's clumsy challenge on Ethan Laird.

Swansea struggled to get their passing game going in the early stages while Cardiff should have gone ahead when Ryan Giles latched onto Kieffer Moore's through ball only for Ben Hamer to save a tame shot.

Moore then broke the offside trap before shooting straight at Hamer before Swansea dragged themselves into the contest in spectacular fashion.

There was a lovely touch and pass by Ryan Manning, who fed Paterson to centre for Piroe, whose point-blank shot was saved at the near post by Alex Smithies.

But the danger was not gone. Swansea kept possession and eventually worked the ball back to Paterson, who took a touch before unleashing a fierce, curling drive which hit both posts before bouncing over the line.

It was a moment of inspiration from Paterson, the kind Martin's Swansea needed having struggled for goals so far this season.

Cardiff have not scored a first-half goal in the Championship all season, and there was little sign of that miserable record changing as Swansea grew in confidence having gone ahead.

McCarthy needed a response after the break, and there were early set-piece opportunities as Aden Flint's shot deflected over and Nelson headed off target from the resulting corner.

Jake Bidwell ends up in the net as he scores Swansea's third

But there were Swansea threats too, with Laird and Ryan Bennett drawing saves from Smithies before Martin's team conjured a stylish second goal.

Piroe laid the ball off to Paterson, then ghosted into space to accept a clever return pass.

The Dutchman's finish was clinical, as he took the ball down on his chest and rolled home his seventh goal of the season with his weaker right foot.

On a day of racing pulses, Piroe's contribution was ice cool.

Swansea appealed again for a penalty as Mark McGuinness slid in on Korey Smith, then held their heads in frustration as Smith headed wastefully wide with the goal at his mercy.

Another golden chance came and went as Oliver Ntcham's shot was saved, but Swansea's third eventually came thanks to more fine work from Paterson.

Fed by Laird, the former Bristol City player - signed as a free agent on the eve of the season - chipped the ball to the far post for Bidwell to head home from a yard.