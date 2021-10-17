Championship
SwanseaSwansea City3CardiffCardiff City0

Swansea City 3-0 Cardiff City: Jamie Paterson inspires Swans to pile pressure on McCarthy

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales at the Swansea.com Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies cannot prevent Jamie Paterson's fourth goal of the season
Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies cannot prevent Jamie Paterson's fourth goal of the season

Jamie Paterson inspired Swansea City to a thumping victory in the south Wales derby to pile the pressure on Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy.

Paterson put Swansea ahead with one of the most memorable goals in the recent history of this fixture, flashing home a shot from 25 yards.

He then laid on goals for Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell to secure Russell Martin's biggest result as Swans boss.

But it is now six straight defeats for the ailing Bluebirds.

The latest reverse - and the nature of it - is only like to add to speculation about McCarthy's future at Cardiff, who are just three points clear of the Championship relegation zone in 20th.

Swansea climb to 17th courtesy of only a third league win since Martin took charge in early August.

His side remain a work in progress, but this was the strongest indication yet that they are improving after a difficult start to the season.

Cardiff did not start the game like a team in such miserable form, although they were fortunate not to concede a third-minute penalty after Curtis Nelson's clumsy challenge on Ethan Laird.

Swansea struggled to get their passing game going in the early stages while Cardiff should have gone ahead when Ryan Giles latched onto Kieffer Moore's through ball only for Ben Hamer to save a tame shot.

Moore then broke the offside trap before shooting straight at Hamer before Swansea dragged themselves into the contest in spectacular fashion.

There was a lovely touch and pass by Ryan Manning, who fed Paterson to centre for Piroe, whose point-blank shot was saved at the near post by Alex Smithies.

But the danger was not gone. Swansea kept possession and eventually worked the ball back to Paterson, who took a touch before unleashing a fierce, curling drive which hit both posts before bouncing over the line.

It was a moment of inspiration from Paterson, the kind Martin's Swansea needed having struggled for goals so far this season.

Cardiff have not scored a first-half goal in the Championship all season, and there was little sign of that miserable record changing as Swansea grew in confidence having gone ahead.

McCarthy needed a response after the break, and there were early set-piece opportunities as Aden Flint's shot deflected over and Nelson headed off target from the resulting corner.

Jake Bidwell ends up in the net as he scores Swansea's third
Jake Bidwell ends up in the net as he scores Swansea's third

But there were Swansea threats too, with Laird and Ryan Bennett drawing saves from Smithies before Martin's team conjured a stylish second goal.

Piroe laid the ball off to Paterson, then ghosted into space to accept a clever return pass.

The Dutchman's finish was clinical, as he took the ball down on his chest and rolled home his seventh goal of the season with his weaker right foot.

On a day of racing pulses, Piroe's contribution was ice cool.

Swansea appealed again for a penalty as Mark McGuinness slid in on Korey Smith, then held their heads in frustration as Smith headed wastefully wide with the goal at his mercy.

Another golden chance came and went as Oliver Ntcham's shot was saved, but Swansea's third eventually came thanks to more fine work from Paterson.

Fed by Laird, the former Bristol City player - signed as a free agent on the eve of the season - chipped the ball to the far post for Bidwell to head home from a yard.

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Hamer
  • 2BennettSubstituted forCabangoat 81'minutes
  • 26Naughton
  • 3ManningBooked at 63mins
  • 27Laird
  • 4Downes
  • 8Grimes
  • 24Bidwell
  • 7SmithSubstituted forNtchamat 67'minutes
  • 12Paterson
  • 17PiroeSubstituted forCullenat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Benda
  • 5Cabango
  • 10Ntcham
  • 11Whittaker
  • 20Cullen
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 28Walsh

Cardiff

Formation 5-4-1

  • 25Smithies
  • 2McGuinness
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 30BrownSubstituted forColwillat 80'minutes
  • 7BacunaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCollinsat 68'minutes
  • 8RallsSubstituted forVaulksat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Pack
  • 26Giles
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 3Bagan
  • 6Vaulks
  • 19Collins
  • 27Colwill
  • 29M Harris
  • 38Ng
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swansea City 3, Cardiff City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swansea City 3, Cardiff City 0.

  3. Post update

    Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).

  5. Post update

    Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).

  7. Booking

    Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Ethan Laird (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Aden Flint.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Cardiff City. Sean Morrison tries a through ball, but James Collins is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Liam Cullen replaces Joël Piroe.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Will Vaulks replaces Joe Ralls.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Olivier Ntcham tries a through ball, but Ethan Laird is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Aden Flint.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ethan Laird (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Naughton.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Ben Cabango replaces Ryan Bennett.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Rubin Colwill replaces Ciaron Brown.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Collins (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Giles with a cross.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 3, Cardiff City 0. Jake Bidwell (Swansea City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by kalim, today at 14:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 14:05

    Cardiff were dire today most one sided Derby in the last 20 years.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 14:03

    How frightening it is to think these two hopeless teams were in the Premier division recently my God what an horrible thought

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 14:05

      richard replied:
      Pyjamas on and bed time milk for you, so the grown ups can chat

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 14:00

    Feel sorry for the bluebirds, we had the plum, well past his sell by date, at Ipswich. Completely out of his depth, Keane wasn’t wrong in his assessment.

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 14:00

    3-0 but Swansea are so sloppy. I’m not convinced.

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 13:58

    We’re just double checking this comment.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth128402081228
2West Brom127412191225
3Fulham1272327141323
4Coventry127231814423
5Stoke126331613321
6Huddersfield126241814420
7Reading126151819-119
8QPR125342320318
9Blackburn124532116517
10Luton124532016417
11Bristol City124441415-116
12Middlesbrough124351313015
13Sheff Utd124351617-115
14Millwall123631113-215
15Blackpool124351216-415
16Nottm Forest124261615114
17Swansea123541214-214
18Preston122641215-312
19Birmingham123361016-612
20Cardiff123271222-1011
21Hull12237817-99
22Barnsley12156715-88
23Peterborough122281225-138
24Derby1236378-13
View full Championship table

