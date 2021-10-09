Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ashleigh McKinnon, right, saved two penalties in the shootout

Glentoran's bid for a domestic treble remains alive after they beat Crusaders Strikers on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the County Antrim Cup final.

After lifting the Women's Premiership on Wednesday, the Glens took an early lead at Seaview through Kerry Beattie.

Julie Nelson and Meghan Ingram hit back for Crusaders but Casey Howe scored a spectacular injury-time equaliser.

Northern Ireland striker Beattie netted the decisive penalty as Glentoran won 4-3 in the shootout.

Glens goalkeeper Ashleigh McKinnon saved two of Crusaders' penalties before Beattie, who scored 23 league goals for the east Belfast side, converted the final kick of the game.

The sides will play again on Friday in the Irish Cup final at Windsor Park as the Glens look to round off a trophy-laded season.