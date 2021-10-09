Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon has scored 10 goals in his last eight appearances

Three goals in the final 10 minutes saw Jersey Bulls win their first home league game in 581 days as they beat Sheerwater 4-0 in Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

Top scorer Sol Solomon powerfully put the islanders ahead after six minutes.

The Bulls pushed for a second but had to wait until the 81st minute for Solomon to find the top corner after he hit the post two minutes earlier.

Lorne Bickley and Jake Prince then both found the net to seal the win.

The victory sees Gary Freeman's side move up to 12th in the table with 13 points from six matches.

They travel to 10th-placed Farnham Town on Tuesday night before a trip to 17th-placed Balham next Saturday.

The Bulls last played a home league game on 7 March 2020 when they beat British Airways 2-0 at Springfield before their league was abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last season the Bulls only played a handful of away games before the campaign was declared null and void, while coronavirus concerns early this season, followed by the club's runs in the FA Cup and FA Vase, saw their league schedule delayed.