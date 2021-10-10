Ryan Lowe has won 49 and drawn 26 of the 115 games he has been in charge of at Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle are on their way back to being a "sustainable Championship club", says boss Ryan Lowe.

Argyle went top of League One after their 2-1 win over Burton Albion on Saturday and are unbeaten in their past 11 league matches.

The Pilgrims have not played in the second tier since the club was relegated to League One in 2010.

"We're up there for a reason because we deserve to be there, we're winning games of football," Lowe said.

"It means a lot to the club, you heard them singing 'we're on our way back', we are on our way back to being a sustainable Championship club.

"That's the ambition and that's why I've come here to do that with the chairman and the directors and everyone associated, and the players and the fans."

The Pilgrims are in their highest league position since they were relegated form the Championship in May 2010.

Within three years the club went into administration and twice almost dropped into the National League before recovering to spend two seasons in League One between 2017 and 2019.

United States-based lifelong fan Simon Hallett took over the club in 2018 and has funded redevelopment at Home Park, as well as bringing in Lowe in the summer of 2019, with the former Bury boss leading the club to promotion from League Two in his first season in charge.

But Lowe admits there is still a long way to go this season, with clubs including Wycombe, Wigan and Sunderland all closely behind his side.

"I think everyone was excited, and so they should be, they can go and enjoy their moment," he added.

"But we're not going to get too carried away, we know where it lies, we know there are teams that have got games to catch up on and all we can do is worry about ourselves.

"If we're there for a week, two weeks, a month, three months, it doesn't really matter - it's where you want to be at the end of the season, so we'll enjoy the moment and we'll just keep working hard and keep moving on."