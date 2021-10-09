Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny's record as Republic boss now stands at: two wins, seven defeats and eight draws

Stephen Kenny admitted his first competitive win as Republic of Ireland manager was "overdue" after seeing Callum Robinson set up a 3-0 World Cup qualifying victory in Azerbaijan.

Robinson's first-half double and Chiedozie Ogbene's goal secured a first win in 13 meaningful games for Kenny.

"That's one defeat in our last seven games and that was a late Portugal goal from (Cristiano) Ronaldo," said Kenny.

"We're learning all the time and improving in our attacking play."

With the Republic's Group A campaign including a home defeat by Luxembourg and draw in Dublin against Azerbaijan, there have been murmurings about whether Kenny's contract will be extended beyond next summer but the manager brushed aside those questions after Saturday's win.

"I don't care about that, I know we're creating a very exciting team and we've blooded so many players.

'You can see the potential'

"It's not all going to work straightaway, you can see the potential. I definitely feel we'll get better, so we have to continue with our work.

"We have undergone a change in system from March onwards and it suits the players that we have.

"We got some criticism in the home game against Azerbaijan, but they were three great games (against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia last month) and I thought we performed well at times in that week.

"And today was good to get the goals that give us a platform."

It proved a significant evening for Robinson, who boarded the plane having spent the build-up to the game embroiled in controversy having revealed he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 despite twice contracting the virus.

The West Brom striker needed just seven minutes to make his mark when he sent a left-footed shot past keeper Sahruddin Mehemmedeliyev and he doubled his tally after a period of Azeri pressure six minutes before the break with a deflected effort.

Robinson's midweek admission that he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 led to controversy but he responded by netting twice for the Republic in Baku

'I enjoy being a free spirit' - Robinson

Kenny has stoutly defended Robinson's freedom of choice over the vaccination issue and heaped praise on the West Brom forward following the game.

"We have missed him as he wasn't always available, but he's very creative and very intelligent in the positions he takes up and the decisions he makes.

"He had three or four easier ones in the second half but the two goals were outstanding finishes. He was terrific."

Robinson admitted some mild disappointment at missing out on a first international hat-trick but said that the win was "the main thing".

Asked about his first goal, as he fired home on the run after taking a pass from James McClean, Robinson said: "it was early in the game so I just thought I'd get a shot off, quick snapshot and caught the keeper off guard.

"I just enjoy being a free spirit almost, getting on the ball and being a threat and trying to get on the half-turn for one v ones.

"I'm lucky enough the gaffer gave me that licence to do that in the game and be a free spirit."