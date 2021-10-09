Last updated on .From the section Football

Ronaldo overtook Iran's Ali Daei as the men's record international scorer last month

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 112th Portugal goal as they beat Qatar, extending his record as the top-scoring player in men's international football.

The Manchester United forward scored the opener from close range in the friendly at the Estadio Algarve and was replaced at half-time.

The 36-year-old broke Iran striker Ali Daei's record of 109 goals last month.

This was Ronaldo's 181st cap, meaning he has now also overtaken Sergio Ramos as Europe's most-capped male player.

Malaysian Soh Chin Ann, who retired in 1984, has the world record with 195.

Jose Fonte bundled in Portugal's second goal early in the second half on Saturday.

International debutant Rafael Leao, who replaced Ronaldo, hit the woodwork twice - and Andre Silva scored their third in the final minute.

Group A only has five teams, and whichever team is not in action plays a friendly against World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar.

Portugal were knocked off top spot in qualifying on Saturday as Serbia beat Luxembourg 1-0, with Dusan Vlahovic scoring the only goal.

Fernando Santos' side are one point behind the Serbs but have a game in hand.