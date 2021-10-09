World Cup Qualifying - European
PolandPoland5San MarinoSan Marino0

Poland 5-0 San Marino: Lukasz Fabianski ends Poland career in win

Lukasz Fabianski
Lukasz Fabianski was given a guard of honour as he was replaced by Radoslaw Majecki

Lukasz Fabianski enjoyed an emotional end to his Poland career as he left the pitch to a standing ovation and a guard of honour in their 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over San Marino.

The 36-year-old West Ham goalkeeper announced his international retirement in the summer but was given this, his 57th cap, as a farewell game.

He was in tears at the reception when he was substituted in the 58th minute.

Overall, it was a comfortable win for Poland in Warsaw's Stadion Narodowy.

Karol Swiderski headed them into the lead before San Marino's Cristian Brolli scored his fourth international own goal. Tomasz Kedziora, Adam Buksa and Krzysztof Piatek increased Poland's advantage.

Buksa slotted home their fourth to keep up his remarkable start for his country. The 26-year-old New England Revolution striker has now scored five international goals in only 206 minutes across four qualifiers.

Robert Lewandowski played 65 minutes and had six shots without scoring.

The win keeps Poland in third place in Group I, five points behind England.

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 22FabianskiSubstituted forMajeckiat 58'minutes
  • 2Gumny
  • 6Helik
  • 4Kedziora
  • 19FrankowskiSubstituted forBereszynskiat 66'minutes
  • 14KlichSubstituted forPiatekat 45'minutes
  • 8LinettyBooked at 32mins
  • 13Placheta
  • 17Kozlowski
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forModerat 66'minutes
  • 11SwiderskiSubstituted forBuksaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Majecki
  • 3Dawidowicz
  • 5Bednarek
  • 7Józwiak
  • 10Buksa
  • 12Skorupski
  • 15Glik
  • 16Moder
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Puchacz
  • 23Piatek

San Marino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Benedettini
  • 11Battistini
  • 15Simoncini
  • 5BrolliSubstituted forRossiat 74'minutes
  • 3PalazziSubstituted forFabbriat 52'minutes
  • 17GolinucciBooked at 86mins
  • 19CensoniSubstituted forGrandoniat 45'minutes
  • 8Golinucci
  • 16Mularoni
  • 7VitaioliSubstituted forBernardiat 75'minutes
  • 20HirschSubstituted forTomassiniat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2D'Addario
  • 4Battistini
  • 6Rossi
  • 9Bernardi
  • 10Ceccaroli
  • 12Benedettini
  • 13Grandoni
  • 14Fabbri
  • 18Tomassini
  • 21Zonzini
  • 22Zafferani
  • 23Zavoli
Referee:
Fran Jovic

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamSan Marino
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home31
Away2
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home15
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Poland 5, San Marino 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Poland 5, San Marino 0.

  3. Post update

    Adam Buksa (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Poland 5, San Marino 0. Krzysztof Piatek (Poland) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kacper Kozlowski.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Krzysztof Piatek (Poland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Jakub Moder (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Grandoni (San Marino).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.

  10. Booking

    Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Kacper Kozlowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Poland 4, San Marino 0. Adam Buksa (Poland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Gumny with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Bernardi (San Marino) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dante Carlos Rossi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jakub Moder (Poland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Buksa (Poland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Marcello Mularoni.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karol Linetty (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jakub Moder.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland).

  20. Post update

    David Tomassini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

