Lukasz Fabianski enjoyed an emotional end to his Poland career as he left the pitch to a standing ovation and a guard of honour in their 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over San Marino.
The 36-year-old West Ham goalkeeper announced his international retirement in the summer but was given this, his 57th cap, as a farewell game.
He was in tears at the reception when he was substituted in the 58th minute.
Overall, it was a comfortable win for Poland in Warsaw's Stadion Narodowy.
Karol Swiderski headed them into the lead before San Marino's Cristian Brolli scored his fourth international own goal. Tomasz Kedziora, Adam Buksa and Krzysztof Piatek increased Poland's advantage.
Buksa slotted home their fourth to keep up his remarkable start for his country. The 26-year-old New England Revolution striker has now scored five international goals in only 206 minutes across four qualifiers.
Robert Lewandowski played 65 minutes and had six shots without scoring.
The win keeps Poland in third place in Group I, five points behind England.
Line-ups
Poland
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 22FabianskiSubstituted forMajeckiat 58'minutes
- 2Gumny
- 6Helik
- 4Kedziora
- 19FrankowskiSubstituted forBereszynskiat 66'minutes
- 14KlichSubstituted forPiatekat 45'minutes
- 8LinettyBooked at 32mins
- 13Placheta
- 17Kozlowski
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forModerat 66'minutes
- 11SwiderskiSubstituted forBuksaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Majecki
- 3Dawidowicz
- 5Bednarek
- 7Józwiak
- 10Buksa
- 12Skorupski
- 15Glik
- 16Moder
- 18Bereszynski
- 20Zielinski
- 21Puchacz
- 23Piatek
San Marino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Benedettini
- 11Battistini
- 15Simoncini
- 5BrolliSubstituted forRossiat 74'minutes
- 3PalazziSubstituted forFabbriat 52'minutes
- 17GolinucciBooked at 86mins
- 19CensoniSubstituted forGrandoniat 45'minutes
- 8Golinucci
- 16Mularoni
- 7VitaioliSubstituted forBernardiat 75'minutes
- 20HirschSubstituted forTomassiniat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2D'Addario
- 4Battistini
- 6Rossi
- 9Bernardi
- 10Ceccaroli
- 12Benedettini
- 13Grandoni
- 14Fabbri
- 18Tomassini
- 21Zonzini
- 22Zafferani
- 23Zavoli
- Referee:
- Fran Jovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home15
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
