World Cup Qualifying - European
LuxembourgLuxembourg19:45SerbiaSerbia
Venue: Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Luxembourg v Serbia

Line-ups

Luxembourg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 13Carlson
  • 17Pinto
  • 9Sinani
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 21Thill
  • 15Thill
  • 11Borges Sanches
  • 14Deville

Substitutes

  • 3Malget
  • 4Dzogovic
  • 5Selimovic
  • 6Zambujo Pimentel
  • 7Veiga
  • 8Omosanya
  • 10Curci
  • 12Schon
  • 19Skenderovic
  • 20Muratovic
  • 22Rupil
  • 23Kips

Serbia

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Rajkovic
  • 4Veljkovic
  • 5Nastasic
  • 2Pavlovic
  • 21Djuricic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 8Gudelj
  • 17Kostic
  • 18Vlahovic
  • 10Tadic
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Racic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 11Jovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Grujic
  • 15Spajic
  • 16Lukic
  • 19Ristic
  • 22Lazovic
  • 23Svilar
Referee:
William Collum

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan6015312-91

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden5401103712
3Greece52307439
4Kosovo6114312-94
5Georgia6015211-91

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61508718
3Bos-Herze51317616
4Finland512257-25
5Kazakhstan6033510-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep622210918
3Wales52217708
4Estonia5113815-74
5Belarus6105617-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland7421127514
3Israel73131614210
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75112361716
2Norway7421136714
3Turkey73311714312
4Montenegro7322119211
5Latvia7124711-45
6Gibraltar7007328-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111111016
2Russia7511114716
3Slovenia731387110
4Slovakia72327619
5Malta7115615-94
6Cyprus7115111-104

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101821616
2Albania6402106412
3Poland63211981111
4Hungary63121210210
5Andorra6105414-103
6San Marino6006124-230

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76011931618
2North Macedonia7331156912
3Armenia7331810-212
4Romania7313108210
5Iceland7124715-85
6Liechtenstein7016219-171
