Sweden v Kosovo

First Half ends, Sweden 1, Kosovo 0.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2Krafth
- 4DanielsonBooked at 37mins
- 18Nilsson
- 6Augustinsson
- 7Claesson
- 20Olsson
- 8EkdalBooked at 45mins
- 10Forsberg
- 21Kulusevski
- 9Isak
Substitutes
- 3Milosevic
- 5Olsson
- 11Gyökeres
- 12Dahlberg
- 13Eriksson
- 14Sundgren
- 15Sema
- 16Karlsson
- 17Cajuste
- 19Svanberg
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
Kosovo
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Muric
- 2HadergjonajBooked at 27mins
- 13Rrahmani
- 3AlitiBooked at 21mins
- 15Vojvoda
- 11Rashani
- 17LoshajBooked at 32mins
- 20Dresevic
- 23Bytyqi
- 18Muriqi
- 7Rashica
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 4Kryeziu
- 5Shala
- 6Fazliji
- 8Halimi
- 10Muslija
- 14Domgjoni
- 16Bekaj
- 19Kastrati
- 21Domgjoni
- 22Selmani
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt missed. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Alexander Isak (Sweden).
Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Albin Ekdal (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).
Florian Loshaj (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Danielson (Sweden).
Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).
Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Danielson (Sweden).
Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Emil Krafth (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milot Rashica (Kosovo).
Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.
Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Offside, Kosovo. Zymer Bytyqi tries a through ball, but Amir Rrahmani is caught offside.
Marcus Danielson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.