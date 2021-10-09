World Cup Qualifying - European
SwedenSweden1KosovoKosovo0

Sweden v Kosovo

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Krafth
  • 4DanielsonBooked at 37mins
  • 18Nilsson
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 7Claesson
  • 20Olsson
  • 8EkdalBooked at 45mins
  • 10Forsberg
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 9Isak

Substitutes

  • 3Milosevic
  • 5Olsson
  • 11Gyökeres
  • 12Dahlberg
  • 13Eriksson
  • 14Sundgren
  • 15Sema
  • 16Karlsson
  • 17Cajuste
  • 19Svanberg
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt

Kosovo

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Muric
  • 2HadergjonajBooked at 27mins
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3AlitiBooked at 21mins
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 11Rashani
  • 17LoshajBooked at 32mins
  • 20Dresevic
  • 23Bytyqi
  • 18Muriqi
  • 7Rashica

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 4Kryeziu
  • 5Shala
  • 6Fazliji
  • 8Halimi
  • 10Muslija
  • 14Domgjoni
  • 16Bekaj
  • 19Kastrati
  • 21Domgjoni
  • 22Selmani
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamKosovo
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sweden 1, Kosovo 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Isak (Sweden).

  4. Post update

    Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Booking

    Albin Ekdal (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).

  8. Post update

    Florian Loshaj (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Danielson (Sweden).

  10. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).

  12. Post update

    Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Danielson (Sweden).

  14. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Emil Krafth (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Milot Rashica (Kosovo).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Kosovo. Zymer Bytyqi tries a through ball, but Amir Rrahmani is caught offside.

  20. Booking

    Marcus Danielson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

