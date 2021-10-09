World Cup Qualifying - European
GeorgiaGeorgia0GreeceGreece0

Georgia v Greece

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Georgia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Loria
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 3Khocholava
  • 23Dvali
  • 5Giorbelidze
  • 6Aburjania
  • 7Kankava
  • 8Lobzhanidze
  • 22Chakvetadze
  • 18Kvaratskhelia
  • 9Mikautadze

Substitutes

  • 4Khvadagiani
  • 10Okriashvili
  • 11Kvilitaia
  • 12Mamardashvili
  • 13Mamuchashvili
  • 14Lochoshvili
  • 15Azarovi
  • 16Kvekveskiri
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 19Tsitaishvili
  • 20Davitashvili
  • 21Gvilia

Greece

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 17Hatzidiakos
  • 4Mavropanos
  • 3Tzavellas
  • 15Androutsos
  • 11Bakasetas
  • 23SiopisBooked at 6mins
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 7Masouras
  • 16Pavlidis

Substitutes

  • 2Saliakas
  • 6Giannoulis
  • 8Alexandropoulos
  • 9Douvikas
  • 10Tzolis
  • 12Paschalakis
  • 13Athanasiadis
  • 14Pelkas
  • 18Limnios
  • 19Poungouras
  • 20Mantalos
  • 22Stafylidis
Referee:
Donatas Rumsas

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home1
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Georgia 0, Greece 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Masouras (Greece).

  3. Post update

    Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Lasha Dvali.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giorgos Masouras (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Giorgi Loria.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giorgos Masouras (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Greece. Andreas Bouchalakis tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece).

  10. Post update

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giorgos Masouras.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Jaba Kankava.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pantelis Hatzidiakos following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Georgios Tzavellas with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgi Chakvetadze.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland612378-15
5Azerbaijan6015311-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden540183512
3Greece51405417
4Kosovo6114310-74
5Georgia602429-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61508718
3Bos-Herze51317616
4Finland512257-25
5Kazakhstan6033510-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep622210918
3Wales52217708
4Estonia5113815-74
5Belarus6105617-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Israel74121612413
3Scotland7322107311
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75112361716
2Norway7421136714
3Turkey73311714312
4Montenegro7322119211
5Latvia7124711-45
6Gibraltar7007328-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111111016
2Russia7511114716
3Slovenia731387110
4Slovakia72327619
5Malta7115615-94
6Cyprus7115111-104

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101821616
2Albania6402106412
3Poland63211981111
4Hungary63121210210
5Andorra6105414-103
6San Marino6006124-230

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76011931618
2North Macedonia7331156912
3Armenia7331810-212
4Romania7313108210
5Iceland7124715-85
6Liechtenstein7016219-171
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories