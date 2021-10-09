Georgia v Greece

First Half ends, Georgia 0, Greece 0.
Line-ups
Georgia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 3Khocholava
- 23Dvali
- 5Giorbelidze
- 6Aburjania
- 7Kankava
- 8Lobzhanidze
- 22Chakvetadze
- 18Kvaratskhelia
- 9Mikautadze
Substitutes
- 4Khvadagiani
- 10Okriashvili
- 11Kvilitaia
- 12Mamardashvili
- 13Mamuchashvili
- 14Lochoshvili
- 15Azarovi
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 17Kupatadze
- 19Tsitaishvili
- 20Davitashvili
- 21Gvilia
Greece
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Vlachodimos
- 17Hatzidiakos
- 4Mavropanos
- 3Tzavellas
- 15Androutsos
- 11Bakasetas
- 23SiopisBooked at 6mins
- 5Bouchalakis
- 21Tsimikas
- 7Masouras
- 16Pavlidis
Substitutes
- 2Saliakas
- 6Giannoulis
- 8Alexandropoulos
- 9Douvikas
- 10Tzolis
- 12Paschalakis
- 13Athanasiadis
- 14Pelkas
- 18Limnios
- 19Poungouras
- 20Mantalos
- 22Stafylidis
- Referee:
- Donatas Rumsas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Giorgos Masouras (Greece).
Post update
Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Lasha Dvali.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giorgos Masouras (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas.
Post update
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Giorgi Loria.
Post update
Attempt saved. Giorgos Masouras (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.
Post update
Offside, Greece. Andreas Bouchalakis tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece).
Post update
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giorgos Masouras.
Post update
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Jaba Kankava.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pantelis Hatzidiakos following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Georgios Tzavellas with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgi Chakvetadze.
Post update
Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).