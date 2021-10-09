Finland v Ukraine

First Half ends, Finland 1, Ukraine 2.
Finland
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Hrádecky
- 17Alho
- 4Toivio
- 2Arajuuri
- 15Väisänen
- 22Raitala
- 8Lod
- 14Lam
- 6Kamara
- 10Pukki
- 20Pohjanpalo
- 3Granlund
- 5Ojala
- 7Taylor
- 9Jensen
- 11Niskanen
- 12Joronen
- 13Valakari
- 16Nissilä
- 18Ivanov
- 19Riski
- 21Hämäläinen
- 23Eriksson
Ukraine
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Pyatov
- 13Zabarnyi
- 4KryvtsovBooked at 37mins
- 22Matvienko
- 18Tymchyk
- 6Stepanenko
- 10Shaparenko
- 2Sobol
- 7Yarmolenko
- 15Tsygankov
- 9Yaremchuk
- 1Bushchan
- 3Syrota
- 5Sydorchuk
- 8Korniienko
- 11Zubkov
- 14Kharatin
- 16Shabanov
- 17Buletsa
- 19Dovbyk
- 20Sikan
- 21Karavaev
- 23Riznyk
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Leo Väisänen.
Oleksandr Tymchyk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jukka Raitala (Finland).
Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Ukraine).
Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko following a fast break.
Serhii Kryvtsov (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Serhii Kryvtsov (Ukraine).
Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Lam (Finland).
Goal! Finland 1, Ukraine 2. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oleksandr Tymchyk.
Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Ukraine).
Foul by Joona Toivio (Finland).
Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Finland 1, Ukraine 1. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Attempt saved. Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross.