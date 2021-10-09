World Cup Qualifying - European
FinlandFinland1UkraineUkraine2

Finland v Ukraine

Line-ups

Finland

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 17Alho
  • 4Toivio
  • 2Arajuuri
  • 15Väisänen
  • 22Raitala
  • 8Lod
  • 14Lam
  • 6Kamara
  • 10Pukki
  • 20Pohjanpalo

Substitutes

  • 3Granlund
  • 5Ojala
  • 7Taylor
  • 9Jensen
  • 11Niskanen
  • 12Joronen
  • 13Valakari
  • 16Nissilä
  • 18Ivanov
  • 19Riski
  • 21Hämäläinen
  • 23Eriksson

Ukraine

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Pyatov
  • 13Zabarnyi
  • 4KryvtsovBooked at 37mins
  • 22Matvienko
  • 18Tymchyk
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 2Sobol
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 9Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 3Syrota
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 8Korniienko
  • 11Zubkov
  • 14Kharatin
  • 16Shabanov
  • 17Buletsa
  • 19Dovbyk
  • 20Sikan
  • 21Karavaev
  • 23Riznyk
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamFinlandAway TeamUkraine
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Finland 1, Ukraine 2.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Leo Väisänen.

  3. Post update

    Oleksandr Tymchyk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jukka Raitala (Finland).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Ukraine).

  6. Post update

    Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko following a fast break.

  8. Booking

    Serhii Kryvtsov (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Serhii Kryvtsov (Ukraine).

  10. Post update

    Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Lam (Finland).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Finland 1, Ukraine 2. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oleksandr Tymchyk.

  15. Post update

    Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Ukraine).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joona Toivio (Finland).

  18. Post update

    Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Finland 1, Ukraine 1. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross.

