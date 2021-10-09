Last updated on .From the section Irish

Highlights: Linfield 4-0 Carrick Rangers

Linfield moved up to third in the Irish Premiership table as four goals in the space of 11 first-half minutes saw them ease past Carrick Rangers 4-0.

Christy Manzinga, returning to the side after missing three matches through suspension, grabbed two goals with Sam Roscoe and Martin Donnelly also on target for the champions.

Jarlath O'Rourke headed in the 13th-minute winner as Crusaders earned a 1-0 win over Ballymena United.

The Crues move up two places to fifth.

O'Rourke's close-range header at the back post from Jordan Forsythe's fine delivery was just reward for the visitors' dominance.

Stephen Baxter's side passed up several other chances to make their winning margin more comfortable as they bounced back from Monday night's 2-0 loss to Coleraine.

Aidan Wilson, Paul Heatley, Johnny McMurray and Forsythe were among those who squandered opportunities to increase their side's lead.

Ballymena remain ninth in the table as their disappointing run of form to begin the season continues.

The Sky Blues hit the woodwork late on as they laid siege on the Crues goal but were unable to salvage a point from the Showgrounds encounter.

Jarlath O'Rourke is congratulated by Johnny McMurray after scoring Crusaders' winning goal at Ballymena

At Windsor Park, after a drab opening 26 minutes, French striker Manzinga opened the scoring when he powered a free header into the top corner from an inviting Kirk Millar free-kick into the box.

Three minutes later Roscoe doubled the lead, making the most of space in the area to get on the end of a Donnelly corner and heading past goalkeeper Neil Shields.

Manzinga got his second and Linfield's third five minutes after that, reacting quickly to blast home the rebound after Shields had saved his initial shot from a well-placed low cross from Michael Newberry.

Donnelly, who opened his Linfield account in the County Antrim Shield win over Ards on Tuesday night, completed the first-half scoring eight minutes before the break when his well-controlled right-foot drive went under keeper Shields and in.

The second half was a quiet affair, with David Healy making a number of changes as his side eased their way to a comfortable victory.