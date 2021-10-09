Last updated on .From the section Football

Denmark and Germany could qualify for the World Cup this week, as could Belgium without playing - but England must wait.

With three games - at most - left for European teams in World Cup qualifying, BBC Sport looks at what can happen this week.

We also look at the home nations' situations.

Germany

Germany can qualify on Monday if they beat second-placed North Macedonia and Armenia do not defeat Romania (both games 19:45 BST).

If third-placed Armenia win, Germany would have to wait until next month to make sure - although their goal difference makes it almost certain.

Denmark (and Scotland)

Denmark - who beat Moldova 4-0 on Saturday - will qualify for the World Cup if they win their home game against Austria on Tuesday (19:45 BST).

They can afford to drop points if they match Scotland's result against the Faroe Islands.

Scotland can book a play-off place if they win two of their final three games. They could even do so on Tuesday if they win and Austria and Israel (at home to Moldova) both lose.

Belgium (and Wales)

Belgium can qualify for the World Cup even though they have been playing in the Nations League and not the qualifiers this week.

If Wales do not beat Estonia in Tallinn at 19:45 BST on Monday, then Roberto Martinez's side will be going to Qatar.

Wales would need to win their last three games - and hope Belgium lost both of theirs - to finish top. A point or more in Estonia would take them into the play-off place going into the final two rounds of games next month.

Robert Page's side have a good chance of qualifying for the play-offs through last year's Nations League groups even if they do not finish in the top two.

England

A late Albanian winner in Hungary means England will have to wait until next month to book their place at the World Cup.

England host Hungary on Tuesday (19:45 BST), but cannot move far enough clear of Albania or Poland because they play each other.

Gareth Southgate's side just need two wins from their final three games to be sure.

Northern Ireland

A defeat by Switzerland on Saturday left Northern Ireland's hopes in tatters.

They visit Bulgaria on Tuesday (19:45 BST), knowing defeat could make it impossible to reach the World Cup.