Scunthorpe United have sacked boss Neil Cox with the side bottom of League Two.

The Iron, who were beaten 2-1 at Colchester on Saturday, have won just one of their past 10 league games.

Former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Bolton and Watford defender Cox, 50, began his playing career at Scunthorpe.

He succeeded Russ Wilcox as boss in August 2020, his first job in full managerial charge, but the club only avoided relegation by three points - and they have won just twice this term.

He had previously served as Neal Ardley's assistant at both AFC Wimbledon and Notts County.

