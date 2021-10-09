Last updated on .From the section Football

Ross Allen has been part of Guernsey FC's side since the club was formed in 2011

Record goalscorer Ross Allen scored twice as Guernsey FC beat Sutton Common Rovers 3-1 in their first competitive game since February 2020.

Kyle Smith's sixth-minute effort put the islanders ahead before Allen doubled the tally four minutes later.

Kieran Mahon hit the post shortly before the break and Dejarhn Grant pulled one back for the visitors three minutes into the second half.

Allen's close-range effort after 65 minutes sealed the win.

The match was Guernsey's first competitive fixture since 22 February 2020 - a gap of 595 days - when they lost 6-0 at Ashford United shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was also their first fixture in the Isthmian League South Central division since a restructure of non-league football this summer.

Strict coronavirus travel rules to the island only changed at the start of October, with non-vaccinated travellers from the UK able to come to the island provided they take a lateral flow test - allowing Guernsey to host games again.

The club pulled out of their campaign before the 2019-20 season was declared null and void while planned pre-season games with FC Isle of Man this summer were postponed.

Tony Vance's side have had just one warm-up match prior to the win - a 5-2 victory over local club side St Martin's last month.