Connor Roberts joined Burnley from Swansea City just before the August transfer deadline

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Estonia v Wales Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn Date: Monday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales on BBC One Wales from 22:35 BST.

Connor Roberts hopes Wales can avoid a final-day decider against Belgium in their bid to reach the 2022 World Cup.

Wales are contesting with Czech Republic for second place in Group E after Friday's 2-2 draw in Prague.

The Czechs are currently second on goal difference, but Robert Page's Wales have a game in hand.

"Hopefully it doesn't come down to the last game against Belgium for us to take that second place," said Burnley defender Roberts.

"But it would be better for it to be that way than for us to be out of the running by then. If we have to get a result at home to Belgium, then so be it.

"We're still in it and we're looking forward to facing Estonia."

Wales play Estonia in Tallinn on Monday night hoping to improve on a frustrating goalless draw in the reverse fixture in September.

They host Belarus on 13 November before Roberto Martinez's Belgium - who are eight points clear at the top of the group - come to Cardiff for the final qualifier three days later.

Czech Republic face Belarus in Russia on Monday before hosting Estonia on 16 November.

Wales are already all but guaranteed a play-off place thanks to their success in the Nations League, but finishing second could secure a more favourable draw in the knockout stage.

"[In the] Euro 2020 qualifiers we took two defeats against Croatia and Hungary. The next camp we salvaged a bit and we were still in it," added Roberts.

"I wrote on social media [at the time] we've still got a chance and we're in exactly the same position now. All we can do is try to win the next game."

Roberts came on as a late substitute in Wales' draw in Prague to make his first appearance since suffering a groin injury during the defeat to Denmark which ended Wales' involvement at Euro 2020.

"It was nice to get back out there," said the former Swansea City player. "I think I proved I'm fit enough and have enough energy to play again."