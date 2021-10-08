Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Defending champions Glasgow City's SWPL1 visit to Hearts on Sunday will be shown live on the BBC Sport website.

The match, which kicks off at 14:00 BST, will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

City and Celtic are two points behind leaders Rangers going into this weekend's games.

Highlights of all five of Sunday's matches from the sixth round of fixtures will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland on Monday at 19:00.

Bottom side Partick Thistle host Hibernian (13:00), Motherwell visit Spartans (13:00), Rangers welcome Aberdeen (16:00) and Celtic are away to Hamilton Academical (17:00).