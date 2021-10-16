League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Scunthorpe United v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Watson
  • 24Davis
  • 6Onariase
  • 5Taft
  • 12Rowe
  • 23Pugh
  • 26Hackney
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 3O'Malley
  • 9Loft
  • 18Scrimshaw

Substitutes

  • 7Green
  • 8Beestin
  • 13Collins
  • 14Wood
  • 19Jarvis
  • 21O'Neill
  • 28Gallimore

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 21Hendry
  • 7Stevenson
  • 11Cadden
  • 8Adams
  • 14Matt
  • 18Young

Substitutes

  • 9Stevens
  • 10Aitchison
  • 16Evans
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ebou Adams.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  3. Post update

    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mason O'Malley (Scunthorpe United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason O'Malley (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Jake Scrimshaw (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United).

  9. Post update

    Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1273220101024
2Harrogate1265123131023
3Swindon12552148620
4Port Vale125431612419
5Tranmere1254384419
6Leyton Orient124621911818
7Sutton United115331611518
8Crawley125341415-118
9Exeter123811610617
10Barrow124531512317
11Bradford124531411317
12Hartlepool125251111017
13Newport124441313016
14Northampton124441011-116
15Salford124351312115
16Bristol Rovers124261217-514
17Rochdale123451214-213
18Walsall123451316-313
19Stevenage123451116-513
20Colchester11254711-411
21Mansfield122551015-511
22Carlisle12255918-911
23Oldham12327716-911
24Scunthorpe12156723-168
