Scunthorpe United v Forest Green Rovers

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ebou Adams.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Watson
- 24Davis
- 6Onariase
- 5Taft
- 12Rowe
- 23Pugh
- 26Hackney
- 11Hippolyte
- 3O'Malley
- 9Loft
- 18Scrimshaw
Substitutes
- 7Green
- 8Beestin
- 13Collins
- 14Wood
- 19Jarvis
- 21O'Neill
- 28Gallimore
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 3Bernard
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 6Cargill
- 2Wilson
- 21Hendry
- 7Stevenson
- 11Cadden
- 8Adams
- 14Matt
- 18Young
Substitutes
- 9Stevens
- 10Aitchison
- 16Evans
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 23Diallo
- 24Thomas
- 28March
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mason O'Malley (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Mason O'Malley (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers).
Jake Scrimshaw (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United).
Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
