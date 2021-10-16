Cheltenham Town v Accrington Stanley

Harry Pell (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Flinders
- 2Long
- 4Pollock
- 15Boyle
- 17Blair
- 18Perry
- 7Thomas
- 28Crowley
- 3Hussey
- 9Vassell
- 10May
Substitutes
- 1Evans
- 6Freestone
- 11Chapman
- 14Williams
- 21Joseph
- 26Barkers
- 27Norton
Accrington
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 40Savin
- 5Sykes
- 12Nottingham
- 38Amankwah
- 11McConville
- 28Conneely
- 37Morgan
- 4Hamilton
- 6Butcher
- 8Pell
- 9Bishop
Substitutes
- 1Trafford
- 3Sherring
- 7O'Sullivan
- 18Leigh
- 26Mansell
- 35Nolan
- 41Malcolm
- Referee:
- James Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
David Morgan (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alfie May (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfie May.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Crowley (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Accrington Stanley. Ross Sykes tries a through ball, but Harry Pell is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Harry Pell (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.