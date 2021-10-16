League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town0AccringtonAccrington Stanley0

Cheltenham Town v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Flinders
  • 2Long
  • 4Pollock
  • 15Boyle
  • 17Blair
  • 18Perry
  • 7Thomas
  • 28Crowley
  • 3Hussey
  • 9Vassell
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 1Evans
  • 6Freestone
  • 11Chapman
  • 14Williams
  • 21Joseph
  • 26Barkers
  • 27Norton

Accrington

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 40Savin
  • 5Sykes
  • 12Nottingham
  • 38Amankwah
  • 11McConville
  • 28Conneely
  • 37Morgan
  • 4Hamilton
  • 6Butcher
  • 8Pell
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 1Trafford
  • 3Sherring
  • 7O'Sullivan
  • 18Leigh
  • 26Mansell
  • 35Nolan
  • 41Malcolm
Referee:
James Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Harry Pell (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town).

  3. Post update

    David Morgan (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alfie May (Cheltenham Town).

  5. Post update

    Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Vassell (Cheltenham Town).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfie May.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Crowley (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Ross Sykes tries a through ball, but Harry Pell is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).

  11. Post update

    Harry Pell (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe128221912726
2Wigan118121871125
3Plymouth136521912723
4Sunderland117221811723
5Rotherham12633169721
6Oxford Utd126331812621
7MK Dons125522115620
8Sheff Wed12543119219
9Burton135441416-219
10Bolton135352017318
11Accrington125251420-617
12Portsmouth124441410416
13Ipswich123542119214
14Morecambe124262221114
15Wimbledon123541719-214
16Cambridge113531416-214
17Lincoln City123451415-113
18Cheltenham123451120-913
19Gillingham132651117-612
20Fleetwood112541718-111
21Charlton122461218-610
22Crewe12165915-69
23Shrewsbury13238918-99
24Doncaster11218619-137
View full League One table

