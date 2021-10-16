Millwall v Luton Town

MillwallMillwall15:00LutonLuton Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Brom
|12
|7
|4
|1
|21
|9
|12
|25
|2
|Bournemouth
|11
|7
|4
|0
|18
|8
|10
|25
|3
|Coventry
|11
|7
|1
|3
|16
|12
|4
|22
|4
|Stoke
|11
|6
|3
|2
|15
|11
|4
|21
|5
|Fulham
|11
|6
|2
|3
|23
|13
|10
|20
|6
|QPR
|11
|5
|3
|3
|22
|16
|6
|18
|7
|Huddersfield
|11
|5
|2
|4
|16
|14
|2
|17
|8
|Blackburn
|11
|4
|4
|3
|19
|14
|5
|16
|9
|Bristol City
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|13
|1
|16
|10
|Reading
|11
|5
|1
|5
|17
|19
|-2
|16
|11
|Millwall
|11
|3
|6
|2
|11
|11
|0
|15
|12
|Blackpool
|11
|4
|3
|4
|11
|14
|-3
|15
|13
|Luton
|11
|3
|5
|3
|18
|16
|2
|14
|14
|Sheff Utd
|11
|3
|3
|5
|14
|16
|-2
|12
|15
|Middlesbrough
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|-2
|12
|16
|Birmingham
|12
|3
|3
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|12
|17
|Nottm Forest
|11
|3
|2
|6
|14
|14
|0
|11
|18
|Preston
|11
|2
|5
|4
|12
|15
|-3
|11
|19
|Swansea
|11
|2
|5
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|11
|20
|Cardiff
|11
|3
|2
|6
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|21
|Hull
|11
|2
|3
|6
|8
|15
|-7
|9
|22
|Barnsley
|11
|1
|5
|5
|7
|14
|-7
|8
|23
|Peterborough
|11
|2
|2
|7
|12
|23
|-11
|8
|24
|Derby
|11
|3
|5
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|2
