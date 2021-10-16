Championship
Bristol CityBristol City15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412191225
2Bournemouth117401881025
3Coventry117131612422
4Stoke116321511421
5Fulham1162323131020
6QPR115332216618
7Huddersfield115241614217
8Blackburn114431914516
9Bristol City114431413116
10Reading115151719-216
11Millwall113621111015
12Blackpool114341114-315
13Luton113531816214
14Sheff Utd113351416-212
15Middlesbrough113351113-212
16Birmingham123361016-612
17Nottm Forest113261414011
18Preston112541215-311
19Swansea11254914-511
20Cardiff113261219-711
21Hull11236815-79
22Barnsley11155714-78
23Peterborough112271223-118
24Derby1135378-12
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport