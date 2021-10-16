Championship
FulhamFulham4QPRQueens Park Rangers1

Fulham 4-1 Queens Park Rangers: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores twice in west London derby win

By Josef RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments23

Aleksandar Mestrovic
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in seven of his past nine London derbies (excluding play-offs)

Aleksandar Mitrovic's double helped Fulham go third in the Championship table, cruising past west London rivals Queens Park Rangers at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 10th minute after he chested down a Denis Odoi cross and volleyed the ball into the bottom corner on the turn.

After QPR's Lyndon Dykes equalised in the 54th minute, the Serbian headed Fulham back in front with his 12th league goal of the season from a Neeskens Kebano delivery in the 67th minute.

Four minutes later Bobby Decordova-Reid added a third, slotting the ball into the far corner.And the Championship's leading scorers made it 4-1 in injury time as Antonee Robinson's long-range effort deflected in off Rangers defender Jordy de Wijs.

Serbia international Mitrovic came into the match having netted six goals in his past five appearances for the Cottagers.

And after he scored his early opener he was denied an instant second thanks to two point-blank saves from Rangers keeper Seny Dieng.

QPR improved as the half went on, with Chris Willock striking the post five minutes before the break.

After the restart Willock set up Scotland international Dykes, who rounded Fulham stopper Marek Rodak to score in his fourth consecutive match for club and country.

But Fulham were pegged back for just 12 minutes as Mitrovic added his second before Decordova-Reid and Robinson ensured all three points went to Marco Silva's side.

QPR missed out on the chance to leapfrog their rivals in the Championship table and have now lost 11 of their last 15 matches against Fulham.

The hosts are two points off a spot in the automatic promotion places before the 3pm games kick off.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23BryanSubstituted forRobinsonat 58'minutes
  • 24Seri
  • 6Reed
  • 7Kebano
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forChalobahat 77'minutes
  • 17CavaleiroSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 32'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 26Mawson
  • 33Robinson

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de Wijs
  • 6Barbet
  • 22OdubajoBooked at 63mins
  • 12BallBooked at 7minsSubstituted forDykesat 45'minutes
  • 7JohansenBooked at 45mins
  • 16McCallumSubstituted forDunneat 66'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock
  • 11AustinSubstituted forGrayat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 9Dykes
  • 13Archer
  • 19Gray
  • 20Dunne
  • 34Duke-McKenna
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 4, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 4, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yoann Barbet with a cross.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 4, Queens Park Rangers 1. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Seny Dieng.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jordy de Wijs (Queens Park Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Harry Wilson.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 3, Queens Park Rangers 1. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a through ball.

  16. Booking

    Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

  18. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Andre Gray replaces Charlie Austin.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth127501881026
2West Brom127412191225
3Fulham1272327141323
4Coventry127231612423
5Stoke126421511422
6Huddersfield126241714320
7QPR125342320318
8Blackburn124531914517
9Luton124531916317
10Bristol City124531413117
11Reading125251719-217
12Blackpool124441114-316
13Millwall123631112-115
14Sheff Utd123451416-213
15Middlesbrough123451113-213
16Nottm Forest123361414012
17Preston122641215-312
18Birmingham123361016-612
19Swansea11254914-511
20Cardiff113261219-711
21Barnsley12165714-79
22Hull12237816-89
23Peterborough122371223-119
24Derby1236378-13
View full Championship table

