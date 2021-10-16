Match ends, Fulham 4, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Aleksandar Mitrovic's double helped Fulham go third in the Championship table, cruising past west London rivals Queens Park Rangers at Craven Cottage.
Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 10th minute after he chested down a Denis Odoi cross and volleyed the ball into the bottom corner on the turn.
After QPR's Lyndon Dykes equalised in the 54th minute, the Serbian headed Fulham back in front with his 12th league goal of the season from a Neeskens Kebano delivery in the 67th minute.
Four minutes later Bobby Decordova-Reid added a third, slotting the ball into the far corner.And the Championship's leading scorers made it 4-1 in injury time as Antonee Robinson's long-range effort deflected in off Rangers defender Jordy de Wijs.
Serbia international Mitrovic came into the match having netted six goals in his past five appearances for the Cottagers.
And after he scored his early opener he was denied an instant second thanks to two point-blank saves from Rangers keeper Seny Dieng.
QPR improved as the half went on, with Chris Willock striking the post five minutes before the break.
After the restart Willock set up Scotland international Dykes, who rounded Fulham stopper Marek Rodak to score in his fourth consecutive match for club and country.
But Fulham were pegged back for just 12 minutes as Mitrovic added his second before Decordova-Reid and Robinson ensured all three points went to Marco Silva's side.
QPR missed out on the chance to leapfrog their rivals in the Championship table and have now lost 11 of their last 15 matches against Fulham.
The hosts are two points off a spot in the automatic promotion places before the 3pm games kick off.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 4Odoi
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 23BryanSubstituted forRobinsonat 58'minutes
- 24Seri
- 6Reed
- 7Kebano
- 8WilsonSubstituted forChalobahat 77'minutes
- 17CavaleiroSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 32'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 10Cairney
- 12Chalobah
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 26Mawson
- 33Robinson
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 5de Wijs
- 6Barbet
- 22OdubajoBooked at 63mins
- 12BallBooked at 7minsSubstituted forDykesat 45'minutes
- 7JohansenBooked at 45mins
- 16McCallumSubstituted forDunneat 66'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 10Chair
- 21Willock
- 11AustinSubstituted forGrayat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Amos
- 9Dykes
- 13Archer
- 19Gray
- 20Dunne
- 34Duke-McKenna
- 37Adomah
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 4, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yoann Barbet with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 4, Queens Park Rangers 1. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
Post update
Offside, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Seny Dieng.
Post update
Attempt saved. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).
Post update
Foul by Jordy de Wijs (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Harry Wilson.
Post update
Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 3, Queens Park Rangers 1. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a through ball.
Booking
Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Andre Gray replaces Charlie Austin.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross.
Relegated clubs must NOT have an unfair advantage over the rest of the league.
Say NO to Yo-yos
EPL/EFL – STOP rewarding failure