Last updated on .From the section Championship

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in seven of his past nine London derbies (excluding play-offs)

Aleksandar Mitrovic's double helped Fulham go third in the Championship table, cruising past west London rivals Queens Park Rangers at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 10th minute after he chested down a Denis Odoi cross and volleyed the ball into the bottom corner on the turn.

After QPR's Lyndon Dykes equalised in the 54th minute, the Serbian headed Fulham back in front with his 12th league goal of the season from a Neeskens Kebano delivery in the 67th minute.

Four minutes later Bobby Decordova-Reid added a third, slotting the ball into the far corner.And the Championship's leading scorers made it 4-1 in injury time as Antonee Robinson's long-range effort deflected in off Rangers defender Jordy de Wijs.

Serbia international Mitrovic came into the match having netted six goals in his past five appearances for the Cottagers.

And after he scored his early opener he was denied an instant second thanks to two point-blank saves from Rangers keeper Seny Dieng.

QPR improved as the half went on, with Chris Willock striking the post five minutes before the break.

After the restart Willock set up Scotland international Dykes, who rounded Fulham stopper Marek Rodak to score in his fourth consecutive match for club and country.

But Fulham were pegged back for just 12 minutes as Mitrovic added his second before Decordova-Reid and Robinson ensured all three points went to Marco Silva's side.

QPR missed out on the chance to leapfrog their rivals in the Championship table and have now lost 11 of their last 15 matches against Fulham.

The hosts are two points off a spot in the automatic promotion places before the 3pm games kick off.