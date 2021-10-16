Championship
FulhamFulham12:30QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Craven Cottage, England

Fulham v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 24Seri
  • 6Reed
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 8Wilson
  • 7Kebano
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 26Mawson
  • 33Robinson

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de Wijs
  • 6Barbet
  • 22Odubajo
  • 12Ball
  • 7Johansen
  • 16McCallum
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock
  • 11Austin

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 9Dykes
  • 13Archer
  • 19Gray
  • 20Dunne
  • 34Duke-McKenna
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412191225
2Bournemouth117401881025
3Coventry117131612422
4Stoke116321511421
5Fulham1162323131020
6QPR115332216618
7Huddersfield115241614217
8Blackburn114431914516
9Bristol City114431413116
10Reading115151719-216
11Millwall113621111015
12Blackpool114341114-315
13Luton113531816214
14Sheff Utd113351416-212
15Middlesbrough113351113-212
16Birmingham123361016-612
17Nottm Forest113261414011
18Preston112541215-311
19Swansea11254914-511
20Cardiff113261219-711
21Hull11236815-79
22Barnsley11155714-78
23Peterborough112271223-118
24Derby1135378-12
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport