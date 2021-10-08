Last updated on .From the section European Football

Thomas Muller spent more than two years out of the Germany set-up under Joachim Low before a Euro 2020 recall

Thomas Muller scored his first competitive goal for Germany since 2017 as they came from behind to beat Romania in World Cup qualifying.

Rangers' Ianis Hagi gave Romania a shock lead after nutmegging Antonio Rudiger before poking a shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Serge Gnabry drilled in a German leveller from outside the box.

Substitute Muller turned home a late winner at the back post after Leon Goretzka flicked on a corner.

Germany could book their place at the World Cup on Monday if they beat North Macedonia and Armenia fail to beat Romania.

This was only the second time that Germany have ever won a competitive home game after trailing at half-time. The other was a 4-1 win over Estonia in August 1937.

Muller's last competitive goal for his nation was against Azerbaijan in March 2017, having been exiled for two years under Joachim Low.

Germany have won all four games since former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick replaced Low after Euro 2020.

The Group J leaders are now six points clear of North Macedonia, who beat Liechtenstein 4-0, and Armenia, who drew 1-1 with Iceland, with three games to go.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands beat Latvia 1-0 in Group G thanks to Davy Klaassen's volley from Memphis Depay's corner.

They sit two points above Norway and four clear of Turkey. Those two sides drew 1-1 in Istanbul.

Croatia remain above Russia on goal difference in Group H with a 3-0 win in Cyprus. Russia beat Slovakia 1-0 at home thanks to a Milan Skriniar own goal.