GermanyGermany2RomaniaRomania1

Germany 2-1 Romania: Thomas Muller scores to send Germans to brink of Qatar 2022

Thomas Muller
Thomas Muller spent more than two years out of the Germany set-up under Joachim Low before a Euro 2020 recall

Thomas Muller scored his first competitive goal for Germany since 2017 as they came from behind to beat Romania in World Cup qualifying.

Rangers' Ianis Hagi gave Romania a shock lead after nutmegging Antonio Rudiger before poking a shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Serge Gnabry drilled in a German leveller from outside the box.

Substitute Muller turned home a late winner at the back post after Leon Goretzka flicked on a corner.

Germany could book their place at the World Cup on Monday if they beat North Macedonia and Armenia fail to beat Romania.

This was only the second time that Germany have ever won a competitive home game after trailing at half-time. The other was a 4-1 win over Estonia in August 1937.

Muller's last competitive goal for his nation was against Azerbaijan in March 2017, having been exiled for two years under Joachim Low.

Germany have won all four games since former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick replaced Low after Euro 2020.

The Group J leaders are now six points clear of North Macedonia, who beat Liechtenstein 4-0, and Armenia, who drew 1-1 with Iceland, with three games to go.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands beat Latvia 1-0 in Group G thanks to Davy Klaassen's volley from Memphis Depay's corner.

They sit two points above Norway and four clear of Turkey. Those two sides drew 1-1 in Istanbul.

Croatia remain above Russia on goal difference in Group H with a 3-0 win in Cyprus. Russia beat Slovakia 1-0 at home thanks to a Milan Skriniar own goal.

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 18HofmannSubstituted forKlostermannat 85'minutes
  • 15Süle
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 5KehrerBooked at 87mins
  • 8Goretzka
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10Gnabry
  • 11ReusSubstituted forHavertzat 67'minutes
  • 19SanéSubstituted forAdeyemiat 89'minutes
  • 9WernerSubstituted forMüllerat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Schlotterbeck
  • 4Ginter
  • 7Havertz
  • 12Leno
  • 13Müller
  • 14Musiala
  • 16Klostermann
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 20Adeyemi
  • 21Raum
  • 23Wirtz

Romania

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Nita
  • 2RatiuBooked at 59mins
  • 17Rus
  • 6Chiriches
  • 15Andonie BurcaSubstituted forManeaat 50'minutes
  • 3Tosca
  • 14HagiSubstituted forMaximat 60'minutes
  • 18Marin
  • 23StanciuBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAlbuat 82'minutes
  • 22MihailaSubstituted forIvanat 60'minutes
  • 9PuscasBooked at 80minsSubstituted forMitritaat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Manea
  • 5Albu
  • 7Ivan
  • 8Cicaldau
  • 10Maxim
  • 11Bancu
  • 12Vlad
  • 13Keserü
  • 16Aioani
  • 19Cordea
  • 20Mitrita
  • 21Morutan
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamRomania
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 2, Romania 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 2, Romania 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Romania. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Germany).

  5. Post update

    Cristian Albu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Adrian Rus.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Karim Adeyemi replaces Leroy Sané.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vlad Chiriches (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristian Manea following a set piece situation.

  10. Booking

    Thilo Kehrer (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

  12. Post update

    Andrei Ivan (Romania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Lukas Klostermann replaces Jonas Hofmann.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Alexandru Mitrita replaces George Puscas.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Cristian Albu replaces Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 2, Romania 1. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Adrian Rus.

  19. Booking

    George Puscas (Romania) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim.

Friday 8th October 2021

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Czech RepCzech Republic2WalesWales2
  • GermanyGermany2RomaniaRomania1
  • IcelandIceland1ArmeniaArmenia1
  • LiechtensteinLiechtenstein0North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia4
  • EstoniaEstonia2BelarusBelarus0
  • GibraltarGibraltar0MontenegroMontenegro3
  • LatviaLatvia0NetherlandsNetherlands1
  • TurkeyTurkey1NorwayNorway1
  • CyprusCyprus0CroatiaCroatia3
  • MaltaMalta0SloveniaSlovenia4
  • RussiaRussia1SlovakiaSlovakia0

