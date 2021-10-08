Match ends, Germany 2, Romania 1.
Thomas Muller scored his first competitive goal for Germany since 2017 as they came from behind to beat Romania in World Cup qualifying.
Rangers' Ianis Hagi gave Romania a shock lead after nutmegging Antonio Rudiger before poking a shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Serge Gnabry drilled in a German leveller from outside the box.
Substitute Muller turned home a late winner at the back post after Leon Goretzka flicked on a corner.
Germany could book their place at the World Cup on Monday if they beat North Macedonia and Armenia fail to beat Romania.
This was only the second time that Germany have ever won a competitive home game after trailing at half-time. The other was a 4-1 win over Estonia in August 1937.
Muller's last competitive goal for his nation was against Azerbaijan in March 2017, having been exiled for two years under Joachim Low.
Germany have won all four games since former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick replaced Low after Euro 2020.
The Group J leaders are now six points clear of North Macedonia, who beat Liechtenstein 4-0, and Armenia, who drew 1-1 with Iceland, with three games to go.
Elsewhere, the Netherlands beat Latvia 1-0 in Group G thanks to Davy Klaassen's volley from Memphis Depay's corner.
They sit two points above Norway and four clear of Turkey. Those two sides drew 1-1 in Istanbul.
Croatia remain above Russia on goal difference in Group H with a 3-0 win in Cyprus. Russia beat Slovakia 1-0 at home thanks to a Milan Skriniar own goal.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22ter Stegen
- 18HofmannSubstituted forKlostermannat 85'minutes
- 15Süle
- 2Rüdiger
- 5KehrerBooked at 87mins
- 8Goretzka
- 6Kimmich
- 10Gnabry
- 11ReusSubstituted forHavertzat 67'minutes
- 19SanéSubstituted forAdeyemiat 89'minutes
- 9WernerSubstituted forMüllerat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Schlotterbeck
- 4Ginter
- 7Havertz
- 12Leno
- 13Müller
- 14Musiala
- 16Klostermann
- 17Neuhaus
- 20Adeyemi
- 21Raum
- 23Wirtz
Romania
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Nita
- 2RatiuBooked at 59mins
- 17Rus
- 6Chiriches
- 15Andonie BurcaSubstituted forManeaat 50'minutes
- 3Tosca
- 14HagiSubstituted forMaximat 60'minutes
- 18Marin
- 23StanciuBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAlbuat 82'minutes
- 22MihailaSubstituted forIvanat 60'minutes
- 9PuscasBooked at 80minsSubstituted forMitritaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Manea
- 5Albu
- 7Ivan
- 8Cicaldau
- 10Maxim
- 11Bancu
- 12Vlad
- 13Keserü
- 16Aioani
- 19Cordea
- 20Mitrita
- 21Morutan
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 2, Romania 1.
Post update
Corner, Romania. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Post update
Foul by Kai Havertz (Germany).
Post update
Cristian Albu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Adrian Rus.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Karim Adeyemi replaces Leroy Sané.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vlad Chiriches (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristian Manea following a set piece situation.
Booking
Thilo Kehrer (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Post update
Andrei Ivan (Romania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Lukas Klostermann replaces Jonas Hofmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Alexandru Mitrita replaces George Puscas.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Cristian Albu replaces Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, Romania 1. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Adrian Rus.
Booking
George Puscas (Romania) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim.