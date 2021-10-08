Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 9 October

Aberystwyth Town v Caernarfon Town, 14.30 BST: Fourth-placed Caernarfon will look to extend their four-game unbeaten run against Aberystwyth, who are 10th having lost five of their seven league games so far this season.

Bala Town v Cefn Druids, 14.30 BST: Bottom-club Cefn Druids have lost all seven of their league games this season, conceding 25 goals and scoring just three in the process. They face a stern test against second-placed Bala, who are unbeaten in the Cymru Premier in 2021-22.

Cardiff Met v Haverfordwest County, 14.30 BST: Having hit four against Cefn Druids last weekend, Cardiff Met will target another home victory against struggling opposition as they host Haverfordwest, who are second-bottom having won only one league game so far. Haverfordwest will travel with some confidence, though, having taken four points from their last two Cymru Premier outings.

Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints FC, 12:45 BST: New Connah's Quay boss Craig Harrison faces a stern challenge in his first home game in charge as he takes on his former club. Nomads have won the title in each of the last two seasons but currently sit eighth, while The New Saints are four points clear at the top of the table.

Flint Town United v Barry Town United, 14.30 BST: Only The New Saints have scored more league goals than Flint Town United, who are third in the table having won four of their seven Cymru Premier fixtures so far. They will be keen for a response after losing to Bala last time out, while seventh-placed Barry Town United are chasing a first league win in three attempts.

Newtown v Penybont, 14.30 BST: Buoyed by their 3-0 win at Barry last time out, Newtown will target another victory against draw specialists Penybont. Newtown begin the weekend sixth in the table, while Penybont are ninth having drawn five of their seven league games.