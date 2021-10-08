Last updated on .From the section England

Fire breaks out at stadium where England will play Andorra in World Cup qualifier

A fire broke out at the stadium in which England will play their World Cup qualifier in Andorra on Saturday.

The television gantry at the Estadi Nacional went up in flames three hours after England had trained on the pitch on Friday.

One of the dugouts had melted, while the video assistant referee monitor had been left burnt and the walls blackened by the blaze.

The fire service put the fire out, but the extent of the damage is not known.

Saturday's match is not thought to be in doubt.

Gareth Southgate's men are due to face Andorra at the 3,300-seater venue at 19:45pm BST on Saturday.

England, who are top of Group I, four points clear of Albania in second, welcome Hungary to Wembley on Tuesday in the second part of a double header.