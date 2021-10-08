Last updated on .From the section Irish

Mark Stafford and Rodney Brown in action at Ballycastle Road

Stephen Lowry had a second-half penalty saved by James Taylor as Glenavon held Coleraine to a 0-0 draw in Friday's Premiership game at Ballycastle Road.

Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half and had chances to open the scoring, then Lowry was denied by the Lurgan Blues keeper after the break.

Matthew Shevlin then had a goal disallowed for an apparent foul by Eoin Bradley in the build-up.

Coleraine remain third in the table and are unbeaten in six league games.

Glenavon consolidate their eight place in the standings but are without a win in their last six top-flight outings.

Peter Campbell fired wide for the visitors early on, then Taylor made a fine save from Josh Carson's effort from outside the box.

Conor McKendry's spectacular shot then hit the bar, bounced off the goal-line and was kicked to safety by Danny Wallace.

Glenavon's Michael O'Connor struck the woodwork from a free-kick and Kyle Beggs saw his effort crash off the foot of the post.

The Bannsiders were awarded a penalty after Lee Tavinder adjudged that Shevlin had been brought down in the area by Aaron Harmon but Taylor saved brilliantly low down to his left.

Cathair Friel's acrobatic attempt was cleared off the line by Mark Stafford after McKendry had cut in and delivered the ball across the face of goal.

Gareth Deane was called into action to save Campbell's low shot at his near post while Eoin Bradley was unable to make contact with the ball with the goal at his mercy as he appeared to misjudge the flight.

Shevlin converted Aaron Traynor's inviting ball from the left but referee Tavinder chalked it off for an alleged infringement by Bradley.

Both sides had late chances to grab all three points but McKendry fired past the post and Shevlin's low first-time drive at the near post was denied by Taylor.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton: "I thought in the first half we were the better team and while the wind benefitted us in the first half it was in their favour in the second.

"Coleraine are a super team, difficult to play against but we defended for our lives."