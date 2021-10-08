Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Defender Neal Eardley won 16 caps for Wales

Former Wales defender Neal Eardley has joined Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay Nomads.

The 32-year-old from Llandudno was released by League One side Burton Albion last May, having also spent time last season on loan at Barrow.

Eardley played in the Premier League for Blackpool and other former clubs include Oldham Athletic, Birmingham City and Hibernian.

He made his Wales debut in August 2007 and went on to win 16 senior caps.