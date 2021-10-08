Jack Sparkes made 50 appearances in all competitions for Exeter City last season but has not played since August after injuring his shoulder at Leyton Orient

Jack Sparkes has signed a new contract at Exeter City which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The 21-year-old left-sided player has played 89 times since his debut at the age of 16, scoring on five occasions.

He has not played since August after injuring his shoulder at Leyton Orient.

"It was brought up in pre-season about me signing a new contract but due to the injury we held off a little bit, but now it's signed I'm really happy," he told the club website.

"There is no better place for me to be playing regular first team football. I'll be really happy when I get to 100 appearances so I can't wait to get back on the pitch."