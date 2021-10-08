Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mikel Arteta masterminded Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham on 26 September

Mikel Arteta has been named Premier League manager of the month for September after guiding Arsenal to three straight victories.

The Gunners beat Norwich, Burnley and local rivals Tottenham to climb out of the relegation zone after starting the season with three defeats in a row.

"It's a great feeling, it means we went on a good run and won matches," said Arteta, 39.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo won the player of the month award.

Ronaldo, 36, scored three goals in his first two league games after returning to United from Juventus.

Arteta's Arsenal now sit 11th in the table after drawing their last game with Brighton and he added that the award is "about the people involved, the people who work with me and how grateful I am to have them".

The Spaniard beat Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Brighton's Graham Potter and Aston Villa's Dean Smith to the award.

Arteta, who made 150 appearances during a five-year spell as an Arsenal player, was appointed Unai Emery's successor in December 2019 and led the club to the FA Cup five months later.

Arsenal, who have finished eighth in each of the past two Premier League seasons, return to action on 18 October against Crystal Palace, who are managed by former Gunners captain Patrick Vieira.

Ronaldo beat Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Watford's Ismaila Sarr to win the players' award.