Newcastle's new owners will hold more talks with boss Steve Bruce next week when they review operations following the £305m Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

Amanda Staveley, who will sit on the new board, has already spoken with Bruce and captain Jamaal Lascelles.

She is meeting staff on Friday and will speak with the players when they return from international duty next week.

Staveley would not confirm plans about Bruce's future when asked by BBC Sport on Thursday.

Bruce told the Daily Telegraph that he wanted to continue but said: "New owners normally want a new manager."

Newcastle host Tottenham in a sold-out match at St James' Park a week on Sunday, which is set to be Bruce's 1,000th game in management.

There has already been speculation about who could replace the 60-year-old, with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and former Inter Milan, Juventus and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte among those named.

A Newcastle United Supporters' Trust survey published earlier this week and prior to the takeover showed that 94% of respondents wanted Bruce to leave "in the best interests of the club".