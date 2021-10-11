Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Raphael Varane went down holding his leg and was replaced by Dayot Upamecano in the 43rd minute in Sunday's Nations League final

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out for "a few weeks" with a groin injury picked up on international duty.

The France international went off injured during the Nations League final win against Spain on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has started six of United's games this season after signing from Real Madrid in August.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already missing defender Harry Maguire with a calf problem.

"Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club," United said in a statement.

"He will be out for a few weeks."

United are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Solskjaer's side also have games coming up against Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City and play Atalanta in the Champions League.