Dennis Greene has managed at The Bucks Head before - with Boston United

It's one of football's oldest cliches any time any club at any level makes a managerial change.

"Can the new manager come in and wave his magic wand?"

Well, in the case of Shropshire non-league club AFC Telford United, they are just about to find out.

It might have been back in his youth, when he was still getting up to tricks as a footballer, but the National League North Bucks' new stand-in manager Dennis Greene really did used to be a fully paid-up member of the Magic Circle.

It was something he did for fun and laughs back in his 20s, when he also even tried his hand as a stand-up comic.

"I was really interested in it for two or three years," recalls Greene. "I did join the Magic Circle but now I really only do it for family and friends."

Back then, he was chiefly still trying to make it as a footballer. He had his best days as a striker with Wycombe Wanderers, helping them to become a Football League club for the first time in 1993, but he also found the net regularly with another future league club Dagenham & Redbridge, then Harlow Town and even in Finland with FC Haka.

The man from Bethnal Green, who admits he sounds like Micky Flanagan, also had - and still has - the natural ability to deliver a one-liner - but he was told to give that up by his soccer boss, Martin O'Neill, then manager of Wycombe before moving on to bigger and better with Leicester City, Aston Villa and the Republic of Ireland.

"I'd been having go at a few comedy clubs like Up The Creek in Greenwich and got back late a few times. We were on the Wycombe coach coming back from an away game. I was sitting there sulking. I'd not been in the team that day, nor on the bench. Not even in the squad.

"Martin came and sat down beside me and said 'if you really want to make it as a footballer, you've got to give up the comedy."

Then Telford boss Rob Smith (right) was the opposing manager when Dennis Greene made his first visit to the Bucks Head

Telford's form this season has certainly been nothing to laugh about.

Since winning their first game of the season 3-0 at home to Chorley on 21 August they have picked up just one point in five matches.

They have had a string of Covid-19, injury, illness and other issues so bad "you couldn't make it up" said previous boss Gavin Cowan.

Yet, after three years in charge, 18 months of which were spent with the club mothballed because of the pandemic, the board chose to sack Cowan.

Instead they have turned to a management team of Greene and 41-year-old much-travelled non-league midfielder Alex Meechan.

"I was actually interviewed when Gavin got the job," said Greene. "They kept me on file and stayed in touch. I've worked with Alex before, he's been at Telford before as a player and they said 'could we come and help settle things down?'"

That starts with a long away trip to County Durham, to face fourth-placed Spennymoor United in the league, followed by another midweek away game to face his old club Boston.

The latter fixture is actually quite handy for Greene, now based in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire working in sales for XBM Ltd, a national specialist provider of office and production print equipment.

"We've got a technically good side," he said. "We're just a bit short up front and we've only got two fit centre-halves. It's just a case of getting things sorted out and seeing who we can afford to get in.

"All we need is a win - and it's amazing how quickly things can turn."

So in need of a bit of instant magic then?

"I know it sounds like a miracle," says Greene. "But, if we win them both, we could be two points off the play-offs."

Two decades of AFC Telford

AFC Telford United were formed by fans in 2004 following the liquidation of the old Telford United, famed in the 1970s and 1980s for their non-league FA Cup-fighting exploits.

Since being reformed, in the eighth tier of English football, the Bucks have twice been promoted up to English football's fifth tier, in 2011 and 2014, only to be relegated in 2013 and again in 2015.

Telford's home at the Bucks Head has been staging sixth tier football since 2015

Despite being based in Shropshire's biggest conurbation Telford, a place with more than double the population of the traditional county town Shrewsbury just up the road, the Bucks have never been able to attract the attendances they could.

They did spend one season alongside Shrewsbury Town in the Conference in 2003-04 but the two clubs have gone in different directions since.

Telford are now into their seventh year back at sixth-tier level, during which time there has been interest in the club after seeking new investment in October 2016 - first from an American-based Telford fan who made an official approach for his home-town club and then from an Irish property developer.