Guernsey FC have not played a competitive game since 22 February 2020

Guernsey FC have signed Bristol City goalkeeper James Walker on loan as they prepare to begin their delayed season.

The Bristol City Under-18 goalkeeper could make his debut as Guernsey host Sutton Common Rovers in their first competitive game in more than 600 days.

Walker has previously played for Bath City and is the latest player to move to the island side from Bristol City.

"Once again it is great to see the partnership working so well together," Guernsey boss Tony Vance said.

The islanders - who play in the Isthmian League South Central Division - should have begun their campaign last week, but their trip to Sutton Common Rovers was called off because of a forecast for heavy rain that was likely to waterlog the pitch.

Covid-19 travel rules to the island only changed at the start of October, with non-vaccinated travellers from the UK able to come to the island provided they take a lateral flow test - allowing Guernsey to host games again.

Guernsey's strict travel rules meant teams were unable to come to the island last season, forcing the club to pull out of their campaign after the 2019-20 season was declared null and void.

Planned pre-season games with FC Isle of Man this summer were postponed and the islanders have had just one warm-up match - a 5-2 win over local club side St Martin's.