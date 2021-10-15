Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Birmingham City 0.
Karlan Grant scored the only goal of the game as West Bromwich Albion ground out a West Midlands derby win over Birmingham City to move top of the Championship.
Grant's powerful low 75th-minute strike was enough for the Baggies to overtake Bournemouth at the top on goal difference.
Defeat leaves Lee Bowyer's Blues with only one point - and no goals - from their last five games.
The first West Midlands derby to be played in front of a crowd since the Covid-19 pandemic generated a tremendous atmosphere inside The Hawthorns - but it quickly evaporated as the hosts struggled.
However, it took the game's one moment of genuine individual brilliance from Grant, the Albion striker's fifth goal in as many games, to settle it.
Chances were thin on the ground, especially in the first half when the only meaningful effort on target was full-back Conor Townsend's left-foot piledriver which was tipped over the bar by Blues goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.
Birmingham woke up after the break, going close three times.
From early second-half substitute Jeremie Bela's right-wing cross, Scott Hogan just failed to connect.
Hogan then turned Semi Ajayi to get to the byline down the left and pulled the ball back but Ivan Sunjic was leaning back and his shot clipped the top of the bar. Soon after striker Hogan ballooned over on the half volley from Marc Roberts' long throw-in.
But the Baggies, beaten by a late goal at Stoke in their last game before the international break, had that bit of quality when it mattered most as Grant fired past Sam Johnstone from just outside the box.
Defeat leaves Blues with just one win in their last 10 away league visits to The Hawthorns - and they have now gone five games in a row without scoring for the first time since 2005.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 5Bartley
- 16ClarkeBooked at 72mins
- 2Furlong
- 8Livermore
- 27MowattSubstituted forMolumbyat 62'minutes
- 3Townsend
- 10Phillips
- 7RobinsonSubstituted forHugillat 45'minutes
- 18GrantBooked at 89minsSubstituted forReachat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Molumby
- 17Hugill
- 20Reach
- 21Kipré
- 22Bryan
- 23Snodgrass
- 25Button
Birmingham
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Sarkic
- 21Sanderson
- 4Roberts
- 5FriendSubstituted forGrahamat 83'minutes
- 2ColinSubstituted forBelaat 47'minutes
- 20Gardner
- 34Sunjic
- 3Pedersen
- 7Chong
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 9HoganSubstituted forAnekeat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Woods
- 11Bela
- 12Dean
- 15Aneke
- 24Graham
- 27Trueman
- 36Deeney
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Birmingham City 0.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach replaces Karlan Grant.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.
Booking
Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karlan Grant with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Chuks Aneke.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan Graham replaces George Friend.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Hand ball by Chuks Aneke (Birmingham City).
