Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion1BirminghamBirmingham City0

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Birmingham City - Karlan Grant hits winner as Baggies go top

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at The Hawthorns

Karlan Grant's low right-foot shot finally broke the deadlock for West Brom against Birmingham City on 75 minutes
Karlan Grant scored the only goal of the game as West Bromwich Albion ground out a West Midlands derby win over Birmingham City to move top of the Championship.

Grant's powerful low 75th-minute strike was enough for the Baggies to overtake Bournemouth at the top on goal difference.

Defeat leaves Lee Bowyer's Blues with only one point - and no goals - from their last five games.

The first West Midlands derby to be played in front of a crowd since the Covid-19 pandemic generated a tremendous atmosphere inside The Hawthorns - but it quickly evaporated as the hosts struggled.

However, it took the game's one moment of genuine individual brilliance from Grant, the Albion striker's fifth goal in as many games, to settle it.

Chances were thin on the ground, especially in the first half when the only meaningful effort on target was full-back Conor Townsend's left-foot piledriver which was tipped over the bar by Blues goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Birmingham woke up after the break, going close three times.

From early second-half substitute Jeremie Bela's right-wing cross, Scott Hogan just failed to connect.

Hogan then turned Semi Ajayi to get to the byline down the left and pulled the ball back but Ivan Sunjic was leaning back and his shot clipped the top of the bar. Soon after striker Hogan ballooned over on the half volley from Marc Roberts' long throw-in.

But the Baggies, beaten by a late goal at Stoke in their last game before the international break, had that bit of quality when it mattered most as Grant fired past Sam Johnstone from just outside the box.

Defeat leaves Blues with just one win in their last 10 away league visits to The Hawthorns - and they have now gone five games in a row without scoring for the first time since 2005.

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 16ClarkeBooked at 72mins
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 27MowattSubstituted forMolumbyat 62'minutes
  • 3Townsend
  • 10Phillips
  • 7RobinsonSubstituted forHugillat 45'minutes
  • 18GrantBooked at 89minsSubstituted forReachat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Molumby
  • 17Hugill
  • 20Reach
  • 21Kipré
  • 22Bryan
  • 23Snodgrass
  • 25Button

Birmingham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Sarkic
  • 21Sanderson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5FriendSubstituted forGrahamat 83'minutes
  • 2ColinSubstituted forBelaat 47'minutes
  • 20Gardner
  • 34Sunjic
  • 3Pedersen
  • 7Chong
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 9HoganSubstituted forAnekeat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Woods
  • 11Bela
  • 12Dean
  • 15Aneke
  • 24Graham
  • 27Trueman
  • 36Deeney
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Birmingham City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Birmingham City 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach replaces Karlan Grant.

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.

  7. Booking

    Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion).

  9. Post update

    Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karlan Grant with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Chuks Aneke.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan Graham replaces George Friend.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Chuks Aneke (Birmingham City).

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by motr1912, today at 22:32

    Yet another awful game but the wife is happy with the three points.

    West Brom have to play a lot better than they have been in recent weeks as their luck will run out sooner or later and not just the one result.

  • Comment posted by MEGS, today at 22:28

    Blues have gone backwards since deeney arrived. Heard he dropped the nut on Roberts.at training ground. Bowyer needs to sort it out.or blues will be in relegation battle again.

  • Comment posted by Boscombeboy, today at 22:24

    Enjoy your few hours at the top,mighty cherries back on top by 5pm tomorrow..

  • Comment posted by edward bundy, today at 22:21

    Blues didn’t deserve to lose, but West Brom took their chance. Zero goals in last five games for Blues, yet Deeney on the bench all match. Is Bowyer suggesting Juke, Hogan and Chuks are better strikers?

    • Reply posted by Jon A, today at 22:26

      Jon A replied:
      I don't understand why he brings Chuks on at all really. He's a league One player. Should've brought Deeney on at least.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:21

    Blues sliding down the wrong end of the table

  • Comment posted by Organic Kevin , today at 22:21

    Gardener beaten by Daisycutter, LOL.

  • Comment posted by Shiny Boots of Leather, today at 22:20

    Baggies were poor. No cohesion, no plan, no strategy. Great goal, but we must do much better if we're going to be serious about promotion. This approach nowhere near the quality needed. Head tennis and poor passes, giving the ball away. Slow down a bit and think!

  • Comment posted by blogg102, today at 22:19

    Bloody awful game to watch.
    WBA are just “cloggers” and “hoofers”.
    If that’s the Championship standard - there is little point in promoting any team to the Premiership.
    Better to watch local Sunday League Pub Teams.

    • Reply posted by crossbat, today at 22:23

      crossbat replied:
      Spot on Bloggy. Pub football. Couldn't believe how bad it was. No wonder they call it the Donkey Derby.

  • Comment posted by Whatsisname, today at 22:18

    Parachute payments: the reason for yo-yo clubs like Fulham, WBA, Norwich and now Bournemouth.
    Equal opportunity for the rest of the Championship clubs.
    You must be joking,

    • Reply posted by Shiny Boots of Leather, today at 22:21

      Shiny Boots of Leather replied:
      Hold on though, you have to EARN parachute payments. Doesn't happen by accident. Get promoted!

  • Comment posted by Mr Magoo, today at 22:18

    Top of the league, ha, Straight back down again!

  • Comment posted by Jon A, today at 22:18

    Blues strong start but fell apart as always. No finishing. Superb baggies goal. Blues need 4 at the back. KRO.

  • Comment posted by Ted_Derby, today at 22:17

    Bizarre, Birmingham had won the league after the beat us

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 22:16

    Comment

  • Comment posted by The Major, today at 22:16

    Baggieeeessss

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:14

    Congrats WBA Top of the League!

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 22:13

    No offense to West Brom fans, but the championship is rapidly becoming the bounce back league for relegated teams. I loved it as a scrappy 'every team has its day' league, but it seems only the Brentfords and the Sheff Utds get to have their days in the sun in a crowded field

    • Reply posted by Shiny Boots of Leather, today at 22:16

      Shiny Boots of Leather replied:
      Sheff Utd?

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:08

    I just knew that as soon as the Baggies scored, the game was over. We have ZERO attacking threat now, and the next goal will probably come from an own goal at this rate. The Baggies were shocking for their standards, but once again, we pay for every team's poor form or performance. I'm sick and tired of it.

  • Comment posted by crossbat, today at 22:07

    Complete and utter dross from two dreadful sides played out in an atmosphere free and soulless stadium. What a dreadful advert for the Championship and West Midlands football.

    • Reply posted by Corrado Baggie, today at 22:27

      Corrado Baggie replied:
      The stadium had plenty of soul when every man, woman & child in attendance were singing about that claret and blue team from little old Aston

  • Comment posted by Jonathan 88, today at 22:07

    Poor game but a superb strike from a man playing with confidence for once.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412191225
2Bournemouth117401881025
3Coventry117131612422
4Stoke116321511421
5Fulham1162323131020
6QPR115332216618
7Huddersfield115241614217
8Blackburn114431914516
9Bristol City114431413116
10Reading115151719-216
11Millwall113621111015
12Blackpool114341114-315
13Luton113531816214
14Sheff Utd113351416-212
15Middlesbrough113351113-212
16Birmingham123361016-612
17Nottm Forest113261414011
18Preston112541215-311
19Swansea11254914-511
20Cardiff113261219-711
21Hull11236815-79
22Barnsley11155714-78
23Peterborough112271223-118
24Derby1135378-12
View full Championship table

