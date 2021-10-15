Last updated on .From the section Championship

By Ged Scott BBC Sport at The Hawthorns

Karlan Grant's low right-foot shot finally broke the deadlock for West Brom against Birmingham City on 75 minutes

Karlan Grant scored the only goal of the game as West Bromwich Albion ground out a West Midlands derby win over Birmingham City to move top of the Championship.

Grant's powerful low 75th-minute strike was enough for the Baggies to overtake Bournemouth at the top on goal difference.

Defeat leaves Lee Bowyer's Blues with only one point - and no goals - from their last five games.

The first West Midlands derby to be played in front of a crowd since the Covid-19 pandemic generated a tremendous atmosphere inside The Hawthorns - but it quickly evaporated as the hosts struggled.

However, it took the game's one moment of genuine individual brilliance from Grant, the Albion striker's fifth goal in as many games, to settle it.

Chances were thin on the ground, especially in the first half when the only meaningful effort on target was full-back Conor Townsend's left-foot piledriver which was tipped over the bar by Blues goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Birmingham woke up after the break, going close three times.

From early second-half substitute Jeremie Bela's right-wing cross, Scott Hogan just failed to connect.

Hogan then turned Semi Ajayi to get to the byline down the left and pulled the ball back but Ivan Sunjic was leaning back and his shot clipped the top of the bar. Soon after striker Hogan ballooned over on the half volley from Marc Roberts' long throw-in.

But the Baggies, beaten by a late goal at Stoke in their last game before the international break, had that bit of quality when it mattered most as Grant fired past Sam Johnstone from just outside the box.

Defeat leaves Blues with just one win in their last 10 away league visits to The Hawthorns - and they have now gone five games in a row without scoring for the first time since 2005.