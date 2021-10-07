Last updated on .From the section Watford

Nicolas Nkoulou made more than 100 appearances for Torino

Watford have signed Cameroon defender Nicolas Nkoulou on a free transfer until the end of the season.

Nkoulou, 31, was without a club after leaving Italian side Torino in the summer.

He becomes new boss Claudio Ranieri's first signing since replacing Xisco Munoz, who was sacked on Sunday with Watford 14th in the Premier League.

Prior to his spell in Serie A, the centre-back played in France for Monaco, Marseille and Lyon.

Watford were in need of defensive reinforcements after Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele picked up hamstring injuries in the defeat at Leeds last week.

Nkoulou has played in two World Cups and made 75 appearances for his country.