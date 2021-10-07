Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Steve Bruce has been Newcastle boss since July 2019

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce fears he will be sacked following the completion of the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the Premier League side.

The sale went through on Thursday after the deal passed the Premier League owners' and directors' test, ending Mike Ashley's 14-year spell as owner.

Bruce was appointed Newcastle boss in July 2019 but has struggled to win over supporters.

"I want to continue," Bruce said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph. external-link

"I'd like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for them.

"New owners normally want a new manager. I've been around long enough to understand that."

Newcastle finished 13th in Bruce's first season in charge but flirted with relegation last term before an improved end to the campaign saw them finish 12th.

They have started this season poorly and currently sit 19th without a win after seven games.

Newcastle part-owner Staveley on hopes moving forward

The Magpies play Tottenham at St James' Park a week on Sunday, in what would be Bruce's 1,000th game as a manager, although he is unsure if he will reach that milestone at Newcastle.

"That decision is not up to me," he added. "I accept that and I will accept what comes my way. I have to wait to have those conversations with people when the time is right.

"If I don't make it to a 1,000 games against Spurs, you might say that could only happen to me, but I don't think it would be cruel. It's just football."