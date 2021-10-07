Match ends, Belgium 2, France 3.
Theo Hernandez scored a superb 90th-minute winner as France hit back from 2-0 down to stun Belgium and reach the Nations League final.
Didier Deschamps' side looked out of contention at the break after conceding two goals in the space of four minutes, but a thrilling second-half fightback set up a meeting with Spain.
AC Milan full-back Hernandez was the match-winner, collecting the ball on the edge of the box and firing home a finish into the far corner to spark joyous scenes at the Allianz Arena in Turin.
It started well for Belgium, who took a 37th-minute lead when Yannick Carrasco cut in from the left and drilled in a finish at the near post, wrongfooting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Just four minutes later, Roberto Martinez's side doubled their advantage as Romelu Lukaku latched on to Kevin de Bruyne's through ball and fired a blistering shot into the roof of the net.
But Karim Benzema pulled a goal back on the hour mark, turning and sliding a finish into the bottom corner from Kylian Mbappe's lay-off.
And they drew level through Mbappe's confidently taken penalty after Youri Tielemans' trip on Antoine Griezmann inside the area.
Lukaku thought he had won it with three minutes remaining after slotting in from Carrasco's low cross, but the strike was ruled out by VAR for offside.
There was still time for Paul Pogba to rattled the crossbar with a sublime curling free-kick from 30 yards out, before Hernandez struck late on.
The final takes place at the San Siro on Sunday (19:45 BST kick-off), while the third-place play-off between France and European champions Italy is in Turin on the same day (14:00).
Marvellous Mbappe at centre of famous comeback
France eased the pressure on boss Deschamps, who had won just one of his previous six games in charge, with a splendid second-half showing to turn the game around.
Belgium should really have taken the lead in the third minute but Lloris made a stunning reflex save to keep out De Bruyne's ferocious effort from 10 yards out.
The Manchester City midfielder thrashed a volley over from the edge of the box following good hold-up play by Lukaku, who should have added to his 68 international goals in the second half but struck a volley straight at the Tottenham goalkeeper.
Mbappe was causing havoc with his pace and trickery and he side-footed a volley from 18 yards out straight at goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
With France chasing the game and Belgium happy to sit back, the French pushed on and created numerous chances with Manchester United midfielder Pogba heading over from six yards out and having a rasping drive pushed away by Courtois in the second half.
Benzema, who has scored 10 goals in 10 games for Real Madrid this season, showed he is a man in form by stroking in for 2-1 and Mbappe made it 2-2 from the penalty spot, having missed at Euro 2020 to send his side out.
Griezmann somehow scuffed wide from four yards out, Mbappe curled wide from the edge of the box and with the game heading to extra-time, Hernandez popped up to seal a famous victory.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 3Denayer
- 5VertonghenBooked at 67mins
- 21CastagneSubstituted forBatshuayiat 90+2'minutes
- 6Witsel
- 8TielemansSubstituted forVanakenat 70'minutes
- 11Carrasco
- 7De Bruyne
- 9Lukaku
- 10E HazardSubstituted forTrossardat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Boyata
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 14Lukebakio
- 15Foket
- 16Theate
- 17Vanaken
- 18De Ketelaere
- 19Dendoncker
- 20Trossard
- 22Saelemaekers
- 23Batshuayi
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lloris
- 5Koundé
- 4Varane
- 21Hernández
- 2PavardSubstituted forDuboisat 90+2'minutes
- 6Pogba
- 14RabiotSubstituted forTchouaméniat 75'minutes
- 22Hernández
- 7Griezmann
- 19BenzemaSubstituted forVeretoutat 90+7'minutes
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Tchouaméni
- 9Martial
- 11Diaby
- 12Dubois
- 13Guendouzi
- 15Upamecano
- 16Costil
- 17Veretout
- 18Digne
- 20Ben Yedder
- 23Maignan
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 2, France 3.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Jordan Veretout replaces Karim Benzema.
Post update
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).
Post update
Jules Koundé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi replaces Timothy Castagne.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Léo Dubois replaces Benjamin Pavard.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 2, France 3. Theo Hernández (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Paul Pogba (France) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Post update
Karim Benzema (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Belgium 2-2 France.
Post update
Offside, Belgium. Yannick Carrasco tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Leandro Trossard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jules Koundé (France).
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Post update
Offside, Belgium. Leandro Trossard tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Suppose that’s where similarities end, they are full of quality talented world class players
They will get another chance at the WC, but time could be running out for this team.
But of a shame, would have been wonderful to see one of the smaller nations win a major tourney. Not to be.
Nailbighting final 10 minutes. Pogba smashes a free kick and rattles the goal frame. And then a final spectacular goal.
Looking forward to Spain vs France in the final.
Good night.