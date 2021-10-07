Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 3Denayer
- 5Vertonghen
- 21Castagne
- 6Witsel
- 8Tielemans
- 11Carrasco
- 7De Bruyne
- 9Lukaku
- 10E Hazard
Substitutes
- 4Boyata
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 14Lukebakio
- 15Foket
- 16Theate
- 17Vanaken
- 18De Ketelaere
- 19Dendoncker
- 20Trossard
- 22Saelemaekers
- 23Batshuayi
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lloris
- 5Koundé
- 4Varane
- 21Hernández
- 2Pavard
- 6Pogba
- 14Rabiot
- 22Hernández
- 7Griezmann
- 19Benzema
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Tchouaméni
- 9Martial
- 11Diaby
- 12Dubois
- 13Guendouzi
- 15Upamecano
- 16Costil
- 17Veretout
- 18Digne
- 20Ben Yedder
- 23Maignan
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Offside, France. Jules Koundé tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.