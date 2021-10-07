Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Leigh Griffiths started Dundee's defeat by Rangers days after the incident but has been absent since with an ankle injury

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths has had his Scottish FA hearing for apparently kicking a flare into a stand of fans delayed until the police investigation has concluded.

Griffiths was accused with excessive misconduct by the governing body, having already been charged by Police Scotland in relation to "culpable and reckless" conduct.

The on-loan Celtic striker also faces charges of bringing the game into disrepute and not acting in the best interests of the game.

But the original hearing date of Thursday, 14 October has been postponed until the criminal case is concluded.

Griffiths had described the incident as "regrettable", adding "my intention was just to remove it from the pitch. I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action".

The former Scotland forward returned to Dundee on loan from Celtic late last month, having originally played for the Tayside club between 2009 and 2011.